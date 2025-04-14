Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds onto gains near $32.30 as US-China trade war intensifies

- Silver price trades firmly around $32.30 amid intensifying trade war between the US and China.
- China has increased the import duty on imports from the US to 125%.
- Growing risks of a US recession have strengthened US bond yields.
Siver price (XAG/USD) clings to Friday’s gains near $32.30 during European trading hours on Monday. The white metal exhibits strength as the US Dollar (USD) continues to dive amid the intensifying trade war between the United States (US) and China.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slumps to near 99.60.
China has raised import duties on products from the US to 125%, matching the increase in reciprocal tariffs by President Donald Trump as a countermeasure. Such a scenario is unfavorable for the US economy, given that the impact of higher tariffs will be borne by domestic importers. The event is expected to lead to a significant reduction in the purchasing power of households and a slowdown in the workflow of businesses.
The escalating trade war between the world’s biggest powerhouses has also diminished demand for US assets. Investors have dumped US Treasury bonds amid firming fears of a US recession. During European trading hours, 10-year US Treasury yields have tumbled over 1% but are still 14% from last week. Theoretically, higher bond yields diminish the demand for non-yielding assets, such as Silver, but heightening global tensions have strengthened the demand for safe-haven assets.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price reclaims the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $32.20 after a rally since a week. The white metal aims to revisit the October 22 high of $34.87.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) delivers a V-shape recovery after turning oversold below 30.00. The momentum oscillator is expected to find resistance near 60.00.
Looking down, the April 7 high of $30.81 will be the key support area for the Silver price.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
BRANDED CONTENT
Choosing a broker that aligns with your trading needs can significantly impact performance. Our list of the best regulated brokers highlights the best options for seamless and cost-effective trading.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.1300, drops to daily lows
The US Dollar's recovery is now picking up extra impulse, sending EUR/USD back to the 1.1300 region and reversing at the same time two consecutive daily advances. In the meantime, investors continue to closely follow developments arounnd the US-China trade crisis.
GBP/USD faces some downside pressure, returns to the low-1.3100s
GBP/USD is now relinquishing part of its earlier advance toward the 1.3200 neighbourhood, receding to the 1.3130-1.3120 band on the back of the rebound in the Greenback and steady anxiety surrounding the tariff narrative.
Gold comes under pressure, breaches $3,200
Gold extends further its correction from earlier record highs near $3,250 amid some apparent alleviated trade concerns and the renewed buying interest in the Greenback. Declining US yields, in the meantime, should keep the downside contained somehow.
Six Fundamentals for the Week: Tariffs, US Retail Sales and ECB stand out Premium
"Nobody is off the hook" – these words by US President Donald Trump keep markets focused on tariff policy. However, some hard data and the European Central Bank (ECB) decision will also keep things busy ahead of Good Friday.
Is a recession looming?
Wall Street skyrockets after Trump announces tariff delay. But gains remain limited as Trade War with China continues. Recession odds have eased, but investors remain fearful. The worst may not be over, deeper market wounds still possible.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.