Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds losses below $37.00 despite renewed safe-haven demand

Silver price may regain its ground amid renewed risk aversion following the Trump’s recent comments.

President Trump warned that he will charge extra 10% tariff on BRICS nations.

The non-yielding silver may face additional pressure due to weakened odds for a Fed rate cut in July.

Silver price (XAG/USD) halts its three-day winning streak, trading around $36.70 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Monday. The downside of the safe-haven metal could be limited amid rising risk aversion, driven by the US President Donald Trump’s recent comments.

On Monday, President Trump posted on social media “Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy.”

Additionally, the risk sentiment weakens due to renewed tariff concerns as Trump may send out 12 or 15 letters on tariffs later in the day, with the expectation that trade deals or letters with most nations will be done by July 9.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump will send letters to some trading partners, warning that tariffs could revert to April 2 levels on August 1 if no progress is made on a trade deal. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick noted that Trump is currently finalizing the specific rates and agreements and may send out 12 or 15 letters on tariffs on Monday.

The non-interest -bearing assets including Silver may further decline as strong US jobs data tempered expectations for a rate cut in July by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Moreover, growing concerns over tariff-driven inflation have dampened expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, with markets now pricing in only two quarter-point reductions by the end of the year.

The safe-haven Silver may gain ground due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The indirect ceasefire talks in Qatar between Israel and Hamas have concluded without a breakthrough, a Palestinian official told the BBC. Israeli killed at least 39 people in Gaza City on Sunday, a day after killing at least 78 Palestinians in attacks across the besieged Strip.