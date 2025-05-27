Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds losses below $33.50 due to fading safe-haven demand

- Silver price depreciates as easing US-EU trade tension diminishes the safe-haven demand.
- The safe-haven demand for Silver may revive due to growing concerns over US debt issues.
- The non-yielding Silver may attract buyers due to reduced opportunity cost amid lower long-term US yields.
Silver price (XAG/USD) loses ground after registering gains in the previous two sessions, trading around $33.40 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The grey metal attracts sellers due to diminished safe-haven demand amid the easing trade tension between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) improves the traders’ risk appetite.
Following Friday’s threat by Trump to impose a 50% tariff on imports from the European Union, the US President decided to extend the tariff deadline on the European Union (EU) after having a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday. On Monday, the EU agreed to accelerate negotiations with the United States (US) to avoid a transatlantic trade war.
However, the safe-haven Silver may regain its ground amid growing concerns over US debt issues ahead of Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill” going through the Senate floor for Voting. The Bill is expected to raise the deficit by $3.8 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).
The Bill’s provisions, including tax cuts, spending increases, and raising the debt ceiling, could worsen US government finances and increase the risk of bond yields staying higher for longer. Higher bond yields can keep borrowing costs higher for consumers, businesses, and governments.
However, the long-term US yields continue to decline for the third successive session, with 10- and 30-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.48% and 5.0%, respectively, at the time of writing. The lower yields could drive the investors toward precious metals, including Silver, seeking better returns amid the reduced opportunity cost.
The weaker US Dollar (USD) could also support the Silver demand as dollar-denominated metal becomes cheaper for foreign buyers. Investors would likely await the release of the latest FOMC Minutes on Wednesday, followed by the PCE inflation data on Friday, seeking fresh impetus into the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate outlook.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from YTD top, moves further below 0.6500
AUD/USD is extending its pullback from a fresh YTD peak touched the previous day in Tuesday's Asian trading. The prevalent US Dollar selling bias, along with a positive risk tone, fails to support the Aussie amid RBA's dovish outlook and US-China trade tensions.
USD/JPY bounces off monthly low near 142.10 after BoJ Ueda's comments
USD/JPY rebounds from a monthly low of 142.11 early Tuesday BoJ Governor Ueda's discouraging comments offset a slightly higher-than-expected Services Producer Price Index from Japan, weighing on the Japanese Yen. A broadly weaker US Dollar keeps the bearish pressure intact on the major.
Gold price gathers pace for the next push higher
Gold price is finding fresh demand, looking to revisit the two-wee high of $3,365 hit last Friday. Gold buyers await the mid-tier US economic data and trade headlines for a fresh leg higher. They will likely regain control as the 14-day RSI holds fort above the midline, near 57.
Top Gainers QNT JUP FORM: DeFi tokens rally as top altcoins stall
The broader cryptocurrency market witnessed a slowdown in the top altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE), with a 1% to 3% drop in the last 24 hours. Quant (QNT) maintains a recovery trend, with the layer 2.5 network announcement for institutions and decentralized finance.
Bitcoin rebounds to $109,000 as US-EU tariff delay helps sentiment recover
Bitcoin trades above $109,000 on Monday, recovering from Friday’s correction. Market sentiment improves as Trump’s EU tariff delay offers temporary relief, supporting risky assets.