- Silver trades at $32.35 after briefly touching a three-month high of $33.39.
- RSI remains bullish, but failure to confirm higher highs raises caution.
- Key support at $31.92; upside targets $32.50 and $33.00 psychological level.
Silver price edges higher and registered gains of over 0.70% on Monday as US financial markets remained closed in observance of Presidents’ Day. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $32.35 as Tuesday’s Asian session begins, virtually unchanged.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The grey metal shifted from neutral to upward biased, though a quick rejection candle printed on February 14 after hitting a three-month high of $33.39 could pave the way for further downside.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains bullish, but it is worth noting that as XAG/USD spiked past $33.00, the RSI failed to record a higher high, indicating that a ‘negative divergence’ looms.
If Silver drops below the February 17 swing low of $31.92, the grey metal would be poised to test the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $31.15. A breach of the latter will expose the 50 and 200-day SMAs, each at $30.60 and $30.42.
On the other hand, if XAG/USD rallies past $32.50, the psychological $33.00 mark would be the key resistance. Once surpassed, the year-to-date (YTD) high would be up next at $33.39.
XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Warming up or the RBA
AUD/USD added to the move higher and rose to new two-month peaks near 0.6370 on the back of the soft tone in the US Dollar and rising expectation ahead of the RBA’s interest rate decision.
EUR/USD: Next target comes at 1.0530
EUR/USD traded in an inconclusive fashion amid the equally vacillating development in the Greenback, returning to the sub-1.0500 region following reduced trading conditions in response to the US Presidents’ Day holiday.
Gold resumes the upside around $2,900
Gold prices leave behind Friday's marked pullback and regain some composure, managing to retest the $2,900 region per ounce troy amid the generalised absence of volatility on US Presidents' Day holiday.
RBA expected to deliver first interest rate cut in over four years
The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its first monetary policy decision of 2025 on Tuesday, and market participants anticipate the Board will cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalemate soon coming to an end
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for almost two weeks. Amid this consolidation, investor sentiment remains indecisive, with US spot ETFs recording a $580.2 million net outflow last week, signaling institutional demand weakness.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.