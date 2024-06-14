Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds above $29.00 despite fading Fed rate cut hopes

- Silver price recovers to $29.05 in Friday’s early European session.
- The lower bets on the Fed rate cut weigh on the white metal.
- The US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 2.2% YoY in May, compared to the 2.3% increase in April, below expectations.
The Silver price (XAG/USD) trades in positive territory near $29.05 on Friday during the early European session. The white metal finds some support and bounces off monthly lows around $28.65 despite the extended gains in US Dollar (USD). The upside for XAG/USD is likely to be limited amid the growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might cut its key interest rate just once by year-end.
The markets are now raising their bet that the Fed could begin its easing cycle as soon as September amid signs of cooling inflationary pressures in the United States. The projections that the US Fed will cut rates only once by 25 basis points (bps) this year instead of the two that the consensus previously thought boost the US Dollar (USD) across the board and exert some selling pressure on non-yielding assets like Silver as it makes the white metal more expensive for overseas buyers.
On Thursday, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) was below the forecast, rising 2.2% YoY in May, compared to the 2.3% increase in April. The core PPI figure rose 2.3% YoY in May, below the consensus and April’s reading of 2.4%, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Thursday. Furthermore, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week rose by 242K, above the market consensus of 225K and the previous week's reading of 229K.
Technically, the immediate resistance level for Silver will emerge at the $30.0 psychological mark en route to $31.55, a high of June 7. The initial support level is seen at the $29.00 round mark, followed by $28.40.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|29.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|28.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.62
|Daily SMA50
|28.93
|Daily SMA100
|26.34
|Daily SMA200
|24.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29.73
|Previous Daily Low
|28.66
|Previous Weekly High
|31.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|29.12
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|29.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|30.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0750 amid stronger US Dollar
EUR/USD trades on a flat note around 1.0735 during the early Friday. The upside of the pair might be limited amid the uncertainty surrounding European parliamentary elections. Investors will take more cues from the ECB’s Christine Lagarde speech and the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment report for June.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 158.00 during BoJ Ueda's presser
USD/JPY clings to strong daily gains at around 158.00 as the Japanese Yen keeps falling, following the Bank of Japan's decision to hold the policy settings unchanged. In the post-meeting press conference, Governor Kazuo Ueda said it's important to reduce JGB purchases in a foreseeable manner.
Gold remains confined in a range, what's next?
Gold price is trading on thin ice near the $2,300 level in Asian trades on Friday, consolidating the previous decline. Gold price, however, remains on track to book the first weekly gain in four weeks.
Monero price poised for a downward correction
Monero price has encountered resistance at a critical level. The technical outlook suggests a potential short-term correction as momentum indicators signal a bearish divergence.
Inflation is dead! Or is it?
Strike up the band and wave the victory banners! Inflation is dead! Or is it? The May CPI report was cause for optimism. But price inflation is like that stubborn weed in the driveway.