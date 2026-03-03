Fed’s Schmid: Inflation is hot
Jeffrey Schmid, President of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Kansas City said that there’s no room to be complacent on inflation, claiming that inflation is hot and that demand is outpacing supply at the Metro Denver Executive Club in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday.
Key takeaways:
No room to be complacent on inflation.
Inflation is hot, demand is outpacing supply.
Does not mention Iran conflict in prepared remarks.
I hear optimism from contacts about the year ahead; I share it.
Growth trajectory remains strong, helped by fiscal policy.
Labor market is in balance.
Services inflation strong and faster than consistent with return to 2% inflation.
Open to possibility that AI could drive non-inflationary growth, but not there yet.”
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.00%
|0.82%
|0.33%
|0.21%
|1.45%
|1.44%
|0.71%
|EUR
|-1.00%
|-0.16%
|-0.66%
|-0.79%
|0.46%
|0.44%
|-0.29%
|GBP
|-0.82%
|0.16%
|-0.48%
|-0.62%
|0.62%
|0.60%
|-0.12%
|JPY
|-0.33%
|0.66%
|0.48%
|-0.10%
|1.14%
|1.11%
|0.40%
|CAD
|-0.21%
|0.79%
|0.62%
|0.10%
|1.25%
|1.23%
|0.50%
|AUD
|-1.45%
|-0.46%
|-0.62%
|-1.14%
|-1.25%
|-0.02%
|-0.73%
|NZD
|-1.44%
|-0.44%
|-0.60%
|-1.11%
|-1.23%
|0.02%
|-0.72%
|CHF
|-0.71%
|0.29%
|0.12%
|-0.40%
|-0.50%
|0.73%
|0.72%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
