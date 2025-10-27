Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD hits fresh lows near $47.30 on risk appetite

Silver (XAG/USD) extends losses on Monday amid a positive market sentiment, following upbeat reports regarding a potential China-US trade deal. The white metal’s reversal from mid-October highs above $54.00 is approaching the $47.00 level.

Precious metals are on their back foot. Comments by US President Donald PrumpTrumpp showing confidence that he will reach a good deal with his Chinese counterpart Xi have reinforced investors’ optimism earlier this morning, adding negative pressure on traditional safe-havens like Silver.

Technical analysis: A bearish H&S pattern remains in play

The technical picture shows price action below the neckline of a bearish Head & Shoulders, at the $50.71 area, with the pattern’s measured target, at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the September-October rally, at the $46.35 area.

The mentioned Fibonacci level and the area around $46.00, where the pair was contained on September 30 and October 2, are likely to pose significant support. Below here, the next target is the 76.2% Fibonacci retracement of the same cycle, near $44.00.

To the upside, the October 22 and 23 highs, at the $49.40 area and the H&S neckline, right above $51, are likely to act as resistance now, ahead of the October 20 high at the $52.75 area.