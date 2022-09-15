Elsewhere, a tranche of regional Fed Manufacturing Indices was reported, led by the New York and Philadelphia Fed. The Empire State Index, albeit improving, failed to exit from contractionary conditions, while the Philadelphia Fed index tumbled to the contractionary territory after rebounding in the August report.

In the meantime, the US Labor Department revealed that unemployment claims for the week ending on September 10 diminished by 213K, less than forecasts of 227K, illustrating the tightness of the labor market.

Sentiment remains negative, with global equities registering losses. US data released on Thursday cemented the case for a third consecutive 75 bps rate hike by the Fed, with Retail Sales in August exceeding estimations for a drop of 0.1%, increasing by 0.3% MoM, but on an annual basis, missed the last number.

Silver prices are dropping for the second consecutive day amidst a risk-off impulse, courtesy of worries about an aggressive Fed and expectations of a 75 or 100 bps interest rate hike by the Fed. Therefore, US Treasury bond yields spiked, underpinning the greenback, a headwind for the white metal. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD is trading at $18.91, below the $19.00 handle.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.