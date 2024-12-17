Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD declines to near $30.30 as Fed to back fewer interest rate cuts in 2025

Silver price refreshes a two-week low near $32.30 as bond yields continue their upside momentum ahead of the Fed’s policy.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps to 4.25%-4.50% on Wednesday.

Investors expect the Fed to deliver slightly hawkish remarks on the interest rate outlook.

Silver price (XAG/USD) slumps to near $30.30 in Tuesday’s European session. The white metal weakens as bond yields stay firm on expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will signal fewer interest rate reductions in 2025 after reducing key borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%-4.50% in the monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

10-year US Treasury yields extend their winning streak for the seventh trading day on Tuesday, rises to near 4.42%. Higher yields on interest-bearing assets bode poorly for non-yielding assets such as Silver as they increase their opportunity cost. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, moves higher around 107.00.

According to a Bloomberg survey, the Fed is expected to cut interest rates three times in 2025. Fed’s policy-easing cycle would be more gradual as economists worry about rising upside risks to inflation than downside risks to employment.

Investors will pay close attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to get cues about to what extent policies by incoming US President Donald Trump, such as immigration, trade and taxes, will influence inflationary pressures and interest rates.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price refreshes a two-week low near $30.30 on Tuesday. The white metal weakens after breaking below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $31.00.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.

Looking down, the upward-sloping trendline around $29.50, which is plotted from the February 29 low of $22.30 on a daily timeframe, would act as key support for the Silver price. On the upside, the horizontal resistance plotted from the May 21 high of $32.50 would be the barrier.

Silver daily chart