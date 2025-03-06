Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD corrects to near $32.40 as Trump reprieves tariffs on automobiles

- Silver price falls to near $32.40 as US President Trump relaxes tariffs on automobiles from Canada and Mexico for a month.
- Higher US bond yields have contributed to some correction in the Silver price.
- Investors await the US NFP data, which will influence the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) corrects from the weekly high of $32.70 and drops to near $32.40 in North American trading hours on Thursday. The white metal drops as fears of an intense global trade war have eased as the White House confirmed that United States (US) President Donald Trump will provide a one-month relaxation of tariffs on automobiles imported from Canada and Mexico.
On Tuesday, proposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico from President Donald Trump went into effect.
"We spoke with the big three auto dealers and are going to give a one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA, Leavitt said and added, “Trump is open to hearing about additional tariff exemptions.”
Historically, heightened geopolitical tensions improve the appeal of precious metals, such as Silver.
Meanwhile, an increase in US bond yields after surprisingly upbeat US ISM Services PMI data for February has also weighed on the Silver price. 10-year US Treasury yields gain to near 4.29%. Higher yields on interest-bearing assets increase the opportunity cost of holding investments in non-yielding assets, such as Silver.
Going forward, investors will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for February, which will be released on Friday. The official employment data will influence market speculation for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price strives to hold the key resistance of $32.40 plotted from the December 12 high. The asset trades above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $31.85, suggesting that the near-term trend is bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.
Looking down, the upward-sloping trendline from the August 8 low of $26.45 will act as key support for the Silver price around $30.00. While, the February 14 high of $33.40 will be the key barrier.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh 2025 highs with ECB
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0844 after the European Central Bank trimmed interest rates by 25 basis points as widely anticipated. Encouraging United States data did little to help the Greenback as trade war effects on the economy weigh more.
GBP/USD steady sub-1.2900 after encouraging US data
GBP/USD trades a handful of pips below the 1.2900 mark, little affected by mostly encouraging US employment-related data. Market players remain cautious amid trade-war uncertainty. US Dollar corrects extreme oversold conditions, remains weak.
Gold consolidates further with another new all-time high on the cards
Gold’s price is consolidating for a second day in a row around $2,900 on Thursday while keeping an eye on the all-time high at $2,956. Although there might be some easing for Canada and Mexico with a delay on car import tariffs into the United States, the reciprocal tariffs are still due to kick in as of April.
Donald Trump backed World Liberty Financial triples Ethereum holdings ahead White House Crypto Summit
Crypto traders are closely watching Trump-backed World Liberty Financial’s wallet addresses ahead of the upcoming White House Crypto Summit on Friday. Data from on-chain intelligence tracker Arkham Intel shows that the wallet tracked by the tool increased its Ether holdings nearly threefold in the past 24 hours.
Make Europe great again? Germany’s fiscal shift is redefining the European investment playbook
For years, Europe has been synonymous with slow growth, fiscal austerity, and an overreliance on monetary policy to keep its economic engine running. But a major shift is now underway. Germany, long the poster child of fiscal discipline, is cracking open the purse strings, and the ripple effects could be huge.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.