Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD drifts lower after strong US Retail Sales data

Silver declines on Thursday following a modest 0.56% gain on the previous day.

The uptrend remains intact, with price holding above the 21-day EMA at $36.91.

The RSI is easing from overbought levels, suggesting waning bullish momentum.

Silver (XAG/USD) is edging lower on Thursday, trading around $37.57 after logging a modest gain of nearly 0.56% on Wednesday. The metal remains elevated after marking a 14-year high of $39.13 earlier this week, but momentum has cooled as the price consolidates just below that peak.

A stronger-than-expected US Retail Sales report for June, which showed a 0.6% monthly rise versus the 0.1% forecast, boosted the US Dollar and Treasury yields, putting mild pressure on Silver. Traders are now watching to see whether the uptrend can resume or if a deeper pullback is on the horizon.

On the technical front, Silver remains in an established uptrend, with the price holding firmly above the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently at $36.91. This moving average continues to act as dynamic support, reinforcing the short-term bullish bias. However, the metal has stalled just below the key resistance zone near $39.00-$39.13, where sellers emerged and capped upside attempts.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is easing from near the overbought zone, now hovering around 63.42, after spot prices touched multi-year highs earlier this week. This signals a waning of bullish momentum and a possible pause or pullback in the rally, unless new drivers emerge. Meanwhile, the ADX (Average Directional Index) remains low at 17.85, indicating a lack of strong trend conviction despite the bullish trend.

Immediate support is seen around $37.00 round number, aligning with the 21-day EMA and marking a key line in the sand for bulls. A break below this level could trigger a deeper pullback, exposing the next support at $35.50, followed by a stronger demand zone near $34.50. On the upside, a sustained move above $39.13 would likely attract fresh buying interest, opening the door for a push toward the psychological $40.00 level and potentially higher.