Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates around mid-$30.00s, not out of the woods yet

Silver oscillates in a range and remains close to a multi-week low touched on Tuesday.

The technical setup favors bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.

Bears still need to wait for a sustained break below $30.00 before placing fresh bets.

Silver (XAG/USD) lacks any firm intraday direction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow trading band around mid-$30.00s through the first half of the European session. The white metal remains within the striking distance of a nearly three-week low touched on Tuesday and seems vulnerable to prolonging its rejection slide from the $33.0 neighborhood, or the highest level since December 2012 set last week.

The recent repeated failures to capitalize on momentum beyond the $32.00 mark constitute the formation of a bearish multiple-tops on the daily chart. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have started gaining negative traction and add credence to the near-term bearish outlook for the XAG/USD. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the $30.00 psychological mark before positioning for any further depreciating move.

The subsequent downfall could drag the XAG/USD to the $29.75-$29.60 confluence support – comprising the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50-day SMA. A convincing break below the latter should pave the way for a fall towards the $29.00 mark en route to the next relevant support near the $28.60-$28.50 zone.

On the flip side, any attempted positive move now seems to confront resistance near the $31.00 horizontal support breakpoint. Some follow-through buying, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the XAG/USD to reclaim the $32.00 mark, with some intermediate hurdle near the $31.55 area and the $31.75-$31.80 region. The momentum could extend further towards the $32.25 supply zone en route to the multi-year peak, just ahead of the $33.00 round figure.

Silver daily chart