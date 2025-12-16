EUR/GBP weakens after UK jobs data and softer Eurozone PMI
- EUR/GBP weakens as Sterling draws support from UK labour-market data.
- Euro pressured by softer Eurozone PMI readings.
- Focus shifts to BoE and ECB policy decisions later this week.
The Euro (EUR) weakens against the British Pound (GBP) on Tuesday, as Sterling outperforms most major peers following the release of UK labour market data. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP trades around 0.8763, down nearly 0.25% on the day, snapping a three-day winning streak.
Data from the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that labour-market conditions continued to ease in October, even as wage growth remained firm. Average Earnings Excluding Bonuses rose 4.6% in the three months to October, slightly below the previous 4.7% but above expectations of 4.5%, while Average Earnings Including Bonuses increased 4.7%, easing from 4.9% and beating forecasts of 4.4%.
At the same time, employment fell by 17,000, following a 22,000 decline previously, while the ILO Unemployment Rate edged up to 5.1% from 5.0%, in line with expectations. The Claimant Count rose by 20,100 in November, below forecasts of 22,300, and the Claimant Count Rate ticked higher to 4.4% from 4.3%, reinforcing signs of gradual labour-market cooling.
The data did little to derail expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will lower interest rates at its meeting on Thursday, with markets widely anticipating a 25 basis point cut.
Further underpinning the Pound, UK business activity showed signs of improvement in December, according to the latest S&P Global Flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey. The Composite PMI Output Index rose to 52.1 from 51.2, a two-month high, with both services activity and manufacturing output accelerating. The Services PMI increased to 52.1, while the Manufacturing PMI climbed to 51.2, its highest level in 15 months.
On the Euro side, softer Eurozone activity data added further pressure to the single currency. The latest HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite PMI Output Index eased to 51.9 in December from 52.8 in November, marking a three-month low.
The slowdown was driven by services, with the Services PMI Business Activity Index slipping to 52.6 from 53.6, while manufacturing remained in contraction, as the Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.2 from 49.6, an eight-month low, and manufacturing output dropped to 49.7, the weakest in ten months.
Looking ahead, markets are also focused on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy decision on Thursday, where policymakers are widely expected to leave all three key interest rates unchanged. Attention will turn to inflation data on Wednesday, with UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) figures alongside the Eurozone Core Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) due for release, offering fresh signals on the inflation ahead of the central bank meetings.
Author
Vishal Chaturvedi
FXStreet
I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.