Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD closes around $23.00 despite rising US T-bond yields

- The white metal extends its rally to three consecutive days, up 3.33% in the week.
- Good news on the Covid-19 Omicron variant narrative, increased demand for riskier assets.
- XAG/USD Price Forecast: In the near term, XAG/USD is upward, but it will need to break above $23,00 to open the door for further gains.
Silver (XAG/USD) has continued rallying in the last three days, climbing some 0.31%, trading at $22.89 during the New York session at the time of writing. A risk-on market mood prevails in the financial markets, as positive Covid-19 related news has crossed the wires in the last couple of days.
Summarizing the aforementioned, South Africa reported in a study that people infected with the Covid-19 Omicron strain are 80% less susceptible to being hospitalized. Furthermore, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer and Merck Covid-19 treatment pills, which would help the health system treat the disease on high-risk patients at home. That said, market participants, scramble towards riskier assets as the Santa Rally continues.
In the meantime, the US T-bond 10-year benchmark note raises some three and a half basis points, sitting at 1.494%, closing to the 1.50% threshold, though failing to underpin the greenback, as the non-yielding metal appreciates some 0.57%, versus the buck.
The US macroeconomic docket featured a large bulk of data before Christmas. Durable Good Orders for November rose by 2.5%, higher than the 1.6% estimated. The Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation, the Core Personal Consumer Expenditure (PCE), increased some 4.7%, higher than the 4.5% expected, sounding the bells on the Fed and justifying the increase of QE’s speed reduction.
At the same time, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on December 17 rose to 205K in line with expectations, showing some consolidation in the labor market. Furthermore, at press time, the University of Michigan revealed its Consumer Sentiment Index for December, which came at 70.6 higher than the 70.4 estimated.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver (XAG/USD) daily chart shows that the white metal has a downward bias, confirmed by the daily moving averages (DMAs) located well above the spot price. Nevertheless, the short-term price action, after reaching a YTD low around the $21.50s, XAG/USD is closing to the $23.00 figure, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) broke above the 50-midline, triggering a bullish signal.
To the upside, XAG/USD resistance levels would be the psychological $23.00 figure. A decisive break of that level would expose the 100 and the 50-DMAs at $23.39 and $23.50, respectively.
On the flip side, silver first support would be December’s 22 daily low at $22.40, followed by the December 21 cycle low at 22.18, and the $22.00 figure.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|22.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.48
|Daily SMA50
|23.51
|Daily SMA100
|23.42
|Daily SMA200
|24.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.83
|Previous Daily Low
|22.44
|Previous Weekly High
|22.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.42
|Previous Monthly High
|25.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
