Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD breaks above the 100-DMA, around $24.40 amid falling Real Yields

- XAG/USD advances for the third day in a row, above the 100-DMA.
- Fed Vice-Chairman Clarida: The benchmark for higher rates could be met by the end of 2022.
- Fed Vice-Chairman Clarida: The Fed is still “a ways away” from lifting off rates.
- XAG/USD: Bull’s target is $24.60 before launching an attack towards $25.00.
Silver (XAG/USD) advances sharply for the third consecutive day, up some 1.05%, trading at $24.40 during the New York session at the time of writing. Further, it is printing a two-week high amid higher US T-bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield at 1.49%, up near four basis points in the session.
Silver rises, boosted by falling Real Yields
Usually, higher US Treasury yields have an inverse correlation with precious metals like gold or silver, but as of writing what it is influencing, the jump in XAG/USD is real yields. As noted by Joel Frank, FX Street analyst, in its article Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits two-month highs above $1820 as real yields decline, he commented that “US real yields, which saw a sharp fall last week, continue to head lower on Monday, with the 10-year TIPS yields down roughly 2bps on the session and back below -1.10%.” Real yields it’s the interest rates minus inflation, though as TIPS yields drop lower, investors could expect higher prices on precious metals. Furthermore, US inflation expectations are edging higher, thus increasing the appetite of precious metals as an inflation hedge.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of six peers, is down 0.14%, sitting at 94.08, boosting the appetite of the non-yielding metal.
During the day, some Fedspeakers crossed the wires. One of the most relevant, Vice-Chairman Richard Clarida, said that the benchmark for higher rates could be met by the end of 2022 but reiterated that the Fed is still “a ways away” from lifting off rates, per Reuters. Further noted that “Core PCE inflation measured since Feb. 2020, before the pandemic, through Sept. 2021 already averaging 2.8%.”
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the daily chart, XAG/USD just broke the 100-day moving average (DMA) at $24.16, closing to the mid-line of Andrew Pitchfork’s indicator around the $24.60 area. A daily close above the latter could propel the white-metal towards higher prices, being the September 5 high at $24.85, its first resistance level. A sustained break above that level would expose the 200-DMA at $25.35.
On the other hand, failure at Pitchfork’s central line would expose the 100-DMA as the first support, followed by the $24.00 figure.
XAG/USD TECHNICAL SUPPORT/RESISTANCE LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|1.04
|Today daily open
|24.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.72
|Daily SMA50
|23.39
|Daily SMA100
|24.22
|Daily SMA200
|25.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.17
|Previous Daily Low
|23.63
|Previous Weekly High
|24.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.02
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.1550
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1550 during the European session as investors await the next catalyst. The data from the euro area showed a modest improvement in investor confidence and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 15:30 GMT.
GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3500
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Monday but managed to reverse its direction. As investors await FOMC policymakers' and Chairman Jerome Powell's speeches later in the day, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold eyeing a test of September high at 1,833.95
Gold trades at its highest in a month, although off its intraday high. The bright metal hit $1,826.10 a troy ounce following the US opening, as a better market mood exacerbates the dollar's corrective decline.
Shiba Inu bulls hurt, but buy opportunity is just around the corner
Shiba Inu price is stuck in a bearish triangle with a price target at $0.00004490. SHIB price sees buyers still interested as RSI not trading in oversold territory. Expect bulls to step in below the pivot with $0.000050000 and $0.00004490 as entry points.
Wake Up Wall Street: Tesla tweets, bears are beat, but Buffet hoards cash
Tesla is once again stealing the headlines, but this time good old Elon is sending the stock sliding as he runs a Twitter poll to sell 10% of his holding. TSLA shares were down 7% premarket but have bounced to -5% currently.