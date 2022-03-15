Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD bounces at the 78.6% Fibo and clings to the $24.80s area

- Silver slides as the North American session winds down.
- The Russia-Ukraine conflict and Federal Reserve monetary policy decision boosts US Treasury yields, weighs on silver.
- XAG/USD Price Forecast: Upward biased but price action on Wednesday is set to be tight, ahead of the FOMC.
Silver (XAG/USD), even though it remains trading with losses, bounced off the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, a solid buying zone, and pushed XAG/USD shy of the $25.00 area, which also confluences with the 61.8% golden ratio. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $24.87, down some 0.67%.
Geopolitical jitters and FOMC monetary policy meeting boost the greenback
Following XAG/USD’s last week rally, which witnessed a jump from $25.00 to YTD highs around $26.94, it was expected that silver would register a mean reversion move that could push the white metal towards a renewed re-test of 2022 highs. Meanwhile, Russia-Ukraine talks, although had been reported as “positive” in the last couple of days, were downtoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that Kyiv is not serious about finding a mutually acceptable solution.
XAG/USD’s jumped on the headline, from $24.70 towards daily highs around $25.05, but stabilized around the $24.80-90 area, as the Federal Reserve monetary policy looms.
The US Federal Reserve to hike 25 bps on Wednesday
US Treasury yields pared earlier losses and finished in the green, with the 10-year T-note yield at 2.149%, barely flat, but reflecting Fed’s first rate hike.
On Wednesday, the US central bank is widely expected to hike rates for the first time in three years, which would leave the Federal Funds Rate at 0.25%. It would be followed by Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, in which he would be questioned about the Russia-Ukraine impact on the US economy.
Worth noting that the Fed would reveal the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) and the update of the so-called dot-plot, which reflects the monetary policy projections of the board.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Tuesday, silver visited the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, a solid demand level for the white metal, just short of intersecting with the January 20 high previous resistance/support around $24.70. Noteworthy that XAG/USD spot price is above the daily moving averages (DMAs), and while the 50-DMA sits between the 200 (top) and the 100-DMAs (bottom), it is accelerating towards crossing above the 200-DMA, which could cause a golden-cross.
That said, XAG/USD bias is upwards, and its first resistance level would be $25.00. A decisive break would expose the confluence of the 50% Fibonacci level and November 25, 2021 high at $25.39, followed by the $26.00 mark.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|25.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.83
|Daily SMA50
|23.8
|Daily SMA100
|23.59
|Daily SMA200
|24.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.95
|Previous Daily Low
|24.94
|Previous Weekly High
|26.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.29
|Previous Monthly High
|25.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades sub-0.7200 near weekly lows
AUD/USD edged lower on Tuesday, despite the upbeat tone of Wall Street. The American dollar appreciated on the back of resurgent government bond yields ahead of the Fed’s decision, and mounting tensions in Eastern Europe.
EUR/USD trims daily gains and trades around 1.0930
The EUR/USD pair failed to sustain gains beyond the 1.1000 level and fell towards daily lows at the end of the day. Soaring US government bond yields underpinned the greenback.
XAU/USD bulls have vanished and leave critical daily support vulnerable
The gold price is down 1.5% at the time of writing after falling from a high of $1,954.72 to a low of $1,907.08, slipping below a critical level on the daily chart with the downside now fully exposed.
Crypto bulls continue to hold, but for how long?
Bitcoin price continues to consolidate. Ethereum price confirms, again, a major Ichimoku short entry condition. XRP price consolidation gives longs and shorts opportunities for profit.
Have stocks reached the bottom?
The S&P 500 index extended its Friday’s decline yesterday, but it remained within a week-long volatile consolidation. Is this a medium-term bottoming pattern?