Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD attracts bids near $48 on renewed Sino-US trade tensions

Silver price (XAG/USD) rebounds to near $49.20 during the European trading session on Thursday after attracting bids near $48.00. The white metal gains on renewed trade tensions between the United States (US) and China.

Fears of global trade uncertainty improve demand for safe-haven assets, such as Silver.

On Wednesday, a report from Reuters showed that the White House mulls to impose export restrictions on software-powered products to China in response to curbs announced by Beijing on rare earth minerals.

This comes at a time when US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to meet China Vice Premier He Lifeng this week in Malaysia.

Going forward, investors will also focus on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, which will be published on Friday. The impact of the US inflation data is expected to be limited on expectations towards the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook, as comments from a majority of officials suggested that they are more concerned about deteriorating job market conditions.

Meanwhile, the CME FedWatch tool shows that traders are confident about the Fed reducing interest rates in its policy meeting scheduled for next week.

Lower interest rates by the Fed bode well for non-yielding assets, such as Silver.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price retraces from the all-time high of around $54.85 posted last week. The near-term trend of the precious metal has become uncertain as it struggles to return above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $49.01.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides below 60.00, suggesting that the bullish momentum has ended for now.

Looking down, the September 23 high of $44.47 would remain a key support. On the upside, the all-time high of $54.50 might act as key barrier.

Silver daily chart