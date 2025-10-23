TRENDING:
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD attracts bids near $48 on renewed Sino-US trade tensions

  • Silver price bounces back to near $49.20 on renewed US-China trade frictions.
  • Washington plans to restrict software-powered exports to China.
  • Investors await the Bessent-HE meeting and US CPI data for September.
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

Silver price (XAG/USD) rebounds to near $49.20 during the European trading session on Thursday after attracting bids near $48.00. The white metal gains on renewed trade tensions between the United States (US) and China.

Fears of global trade uncertainty improve demand for safe-haven assets, such as Silver.

On Wednesday, a report from Reuters showed that the White House mulls to impose export restrictions on software-powered products to China in response to curbs announced by Beijing on rare earth minerals.

This comes at a time when US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to meet China Vice Premier He Lifeng this week in Malaysia.

Going forward, investors will also focus on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, which will be published on Friday. The impact of the US inflation data is expected to be limited on expectations towards the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook, as comments from a majority of officials suggested that they are more concerned about deteriorating job market conditions.

Meanwhile, the CME FedWatch tool shows that traders are confident about the Fed reducing interest rates in its policy meeting scheduled for next week.

Lower interest rates by the Fed bode well for non-yielding assets, such as Silver.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price retraces from the all-time high of around $54.85 posted last week. The near-term trend of the precious metal has become uncertain as it struggles to return above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $49.01.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides below 60.00, suggesting that the bullish momentum has ended for now.

Looking down, the September 23 high of $44.47 would remain a key support. On the upside, the all-time high of $54.50 might act as key barrier.

Silver daily chart

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

EUR/USD leaves behind Wednesday’s small uptick and refocuses on the downside, receding below the 1.1600 support on the back of the continuation of the firm bias in the US Dollar. Investors, in the meantime, continue to evaluate developments on the US-China trade front and the lack of news around the US shutdown.

GBP/USD extends its decline for yet another day on Thursday, now slipping back to the 1.3330 zone, or daily lows. Cable’s extra weakness follows the resurgence of the strong buying pressure on the Greenback and rising bets on a potential rate cut by the BoE by year end.

Gold advances marginally on Thursday, trying to leave behind part of the recent deep sell-off and hovering around the $4,100 region per troy ounce amid a firm US Dollar, mixed US Treasury yields and concerns on the trade front. In addition, rising prudence ahead of the US CPI data also collaborates with the yellow metal’s price action.

T. Rowe Price files for an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an actively managed Exchange Traded Fund tied to multiple digital currencies. The move marks a pivotal moment for the firm’s expansion into digital assets, even as regulatory progress slows amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 on Thursday, avoiding further losses below this psychological level. Technically, the PI token approaches the apex of the descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, while on-chain data could provide tailwinds to tilt the breakout on the upside. 

