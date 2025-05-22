Silver Price Forecast: Silver retreats from seven-week highs

- XAG/USD slips from $33.70 to $32.95 despite early strength, down over 2.0% intraday.
- Stronger-than-expected US PMI lifts sentiment around the US Dollar.
- Technicals suggest bulls still hold control above key support, but short-term consolidation is likely.
Silver (XAG/USD) reverses sharply lower on Thursday after briefly testing $33.70, its highest level in seven weeks, showing signs of near-term fatigue after a strong upside breakout on Wednesday to trade around $32.95 during the American session. The pullback was driven by a mild rebound in the US Dollar and a technical rejection below the $34.00 psychological level near April’s high.
The pullback in the white metal was ahead of the US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) release, indicating that the retreat is primarily technical and driven by early US Dollar stabilization and profit booking following a sharp breakout on Wednesday.
However, from a technical perspective, the broader trend bias still appears constructive, with Silver maintaining key structural support. The daily chart highlights a clean breakout from a multi-week symmetrical triangle formation, which had been compressing price action continuously since early May. Spot prices surged through the descending trendline resistance on Tuesday, with follow-through buying lifting the metal toward the $33.70 handle — a level not seen since early April.
Thursday’s decline appears to be a classic breakout retest, with price action cooling off toward the $32.50–32.70 support zone. This region is technically significant, aligning with the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the former resistance line of the broken triangle. So far, the market has respected this area, suggesting that buyers may still be in control of the broader trend despite the short-term pullback.
Momentum indicators reflect a market in transition. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near the neutral 52 level, showing no immediate overbought conditions but signaling a loss of bullish momentum. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram remains marginally positive, with the signal line still below the MACD line, indicating that the bullish crossover earlier this week may still be in play, though it's showing early signs of flattening.
From a macro standpoint, the US Dollar Index (DXY) steadies below the 100.00 mark after a three-day slide. The rebound comes ahead of the S&P Global US PMI data, which later surprised to the upside. However, Silver’s pullback had already begun before the data release, suggesting that technical flows, rather than macro-driven, were driving the price action.
Looking ahead, sustained support above $32.50 will be key to preserving the bullish breakout structure. A daily close below this level would undermine the pattern and could open the door for a deeper correction toward $32.00 and beyond. On the upside, a move back above $33.50 would encourage fresh buying and pave the way for a retest of the April highs near $34.25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further consolidation remains in place
AUD/USD set aside Wednesday’s small gains and resumed its downtrend, always against the backdrop of the multi-week consolidative range in place since mid-April. So far, the pair remains supported by the 0.6400 region, while the upside appears capped by the 0.6500 region.
EUR/USD: Bullish attempts lack colour
EUR/USD reversed three consecutive daily advances, returning to the 1.1250 zone following weekly peaks in the 1.1360-1.1370 band. The correction in spot came in response to the resurgence of the bid bias in the US Dollar, particularly underpinned by better-than-expected US business activity measures.
Gold battles to retain the $3,300 mark
Gold now seems to have embarked on a daly consolidative phase around the $3,300 mark per troy ounce amid the firm performance of the Greenback. However, a cautious market mood is helping to limit the downside for the precious metal.
Why Bitcoin is not equal to Gold
On March 6, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve and digital asset stockpile for the United States government.
FOMO vs fundamentals: Retail buys the dip, institutional investors stay cautious
Retail optimism is rising, but institutions are still treading carefully amid lingering macro and earnings risks. Policy and fiscal uncertainty remain elevated, with trade tensions, U.S. debt concerns, and a cautious Fed dominating the backdrop.