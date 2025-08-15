Silver Price Forecast: range-bound near $38.00, eyes on Trump–Putin talks

XAG/USD attempts recovery after hitting a four-day low of $37.69 but remains down nearly 1% for the week.

The US Dollar softens amid mixed economic data, while rising US Treasury yields continue to limit Silver’s upside.

Geopolitical focus shifts to the Trump–Putin summit in Alaska scheduled to begin later on Friday.

Silver (XAG/USD) is attempting a mild recovery on Friday after sliding to a four-day low of $37.69. The rebound comes amid some softness in the US Dollar, which is losing traction following mixed US economic data this week. However, despite the intraday bounce, the white metal remains on track for a weekly decline of nearly 1%, as rising US Treasury yields cap the upside.

At the time of writing, the metal is trading around the $38.00 psychological mark, struggling to post a meaningful recovery on the day. Geopolitical tensions remain in focus, with traders closely watching the Trump–Putin summit in Alaska, scheduled to begin later on Friday. While the talks are unlikely to produce a breakthrough, the high-profile meeting adds a layer of uncertainty to global markets and could trigger safe-haven flows. That said, Silver’s reaction has been limited so far, and with prices still capped below key resistance levels, the broader bias remains cautious heading into the weekend.

Silver (XAG/USD) remains trapped below the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently positioned at $38.08, which continues to act as immediate resistance. The metal is consolidating just beneath this dynamic barrier after rebounding from a key support area near the $ 37.50 level that has repeatedly cushioned declines this week.

Despite the modest rebound, price action lacks conviction, with bulls struggling to regain control above the short-term moving average. The broader structure appears range-bound, with sellers defending the $38.10–$38.20 zone and buyers stepping in near $37.50

Momentum indicators offer little clarity, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing north near 47, showing limited bullish momentum, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is flatlining just below the zero line, hinting at indecision.

A sustained move above the $38-38.10 resistance is needed to confirm bullish continuation toward $38.50, followed by $39.00. On the flip side, a breakdown below $37.50 could expose the psychological $37.00 handle and shift the short-term bias in favor of the bears.