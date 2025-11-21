Silver Price Forecast: Double-top signals fatigue, but the broader uptrend is not broken

Silver (XAG/USD) trims a part of its earlier losses on Friday after marking a fresh weekly low at $48.64. At the time of writing, the metal is trading around $49.69, recovering modestly but still down nearly 1.50% on the day, and remains on track for a weekly decline.

From a technical perspective, Silver is flashing early signs of fatigue after forming a double-top pattern on the daily chart, with peaks around the $54.50-$55.00 region. The pattern is beginning to exert mild bearish pressure, although the neckline remains intact, keeping sellers cautious for now.

Despite the pullback, the broader uptrend structure remains intact, with prices still comfortably above the key moving averages. The 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has flattened around $49.42, reinforcing the immediate $49.50-$49.00 support band. This is the first line in the sand for bulls.

A decisive break below this confluence zone would expose downside toward $46.50, which corresponds to the double-top neckline. A close below $46.50 would constitute a technical breakdown and shift the near-term bias firmly in favour of sellers.

On the upside, the $50.00 psychological level is the first hurdle. Bulls would need a sustained break above this level to attempt a move toward this week’s top near $52.47. A push through the double-top highs would invalidate the bearish formation and reinstall bullish momentum.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands near 50, signaling balanced forces after earlier overbought readings faded. The Average Directional Index (ADX) eases to 21.09, indicating weak trend strength and a risk of range-bound trade unless momentum rebuilds.