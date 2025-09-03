Silver Price Forecast: A near-term correction in the offing?

- Silver prices trade close to the $41.00 mark per ounce on Wednesday.
- A technical correction appears likely, with the RSI well in the overbought zone.
- Prospects for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve underpin the metal.
Prices of Silver advance for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, trading at shouting distance from the key barrier at $41.00 per ounce.
Fed rate cut bets and a weak Dollar support the rally
The industrial metal manages to maintain its upside trend well in place for yet another day on Wednesday, navigating the area of all-time tops near $41.00 on the back of modest losses in the US Dollar.
The intense move higher in Silver prices and around precious metals in general is propped up by investors' persistent bets on extra rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the second half of the year, starting as soon as later this month.
Still around the Fed, President Trump’s attempts to undermine the Fed’s independence via repeated calls for (much) lower interest rates and his recent intentions to fire FOMC Governor Lisa Cook have also given extra wings to Silver in the past few weeks, all against the backdrop of a more politicised Fed lying ahead.
In addition, the resurgence of trade uncertainty, geopolitical effervescence, and increasing inflows into Gold and Silver ETFs have also been bolstering the solid performance of those metals.
Moving forward, investors’ attention is expected to be on the upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls data for August on Friday, which should shed further details on the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decisions.
What about techs?
Next on the upside for Silver comes its record high at $40.97 (September 3). On the other hand, there are minor supports at the weekly troughs of $38.09 (August 27) and $36.97 (August 20), all preceding the late July floor at $36.22 (July 31).
Momentum looks mixed, as the ADX near 18 signals a still juiceless trend, while the RSI near 73 is indicative of overbought conditions, which could in turn spark a technical correction in the not-so-distant future.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1650 as markets await US data
EUR/USD stabilizes at around 1.1650 after posting large losses on Tuesday. The modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the USD's gains and helps the pair keep its footing. Markets await JOLTS Job Openings data for July from the US.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3400 region as gilt yields retreat
GBP/USD recovers to the 1.3400 area after setting its lowest level since early August below 1.3350. The downward correction seen in the long-dated UK gilt yields helps Pound Sterling shake off the bearish pressure. Later in the session, the US economic docket will feature employment-related data.
Gold stands firm near all-time peak amid Fed rate cut bets, trade woes
Gold stays in positive territory slightly below the record-high it set near $3,550 earlier in the day. The cautious market stance remains supportive for the safe-haven precious metal as investors grow increasingly concerned over the global fiscal health following the latest turmoil in bond markets.
JOLTS Job Openings set to show a mild decline in July, showing weaker US labor market conditions
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Wednesday by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of Job Openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.