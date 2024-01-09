Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD trading at a loss, gains rejected at 100-day SMA amid US recovery

- The XAG/USD declined towards the $22.95 level, marked by a roughly 0.40% setback from its daily high at $23.35.
- The US dollar rebounded, erasing Monday's downturn favored by a negative market mood.
The XAG/USD witnessed a decline in Tuesday's session, trading around the $22.95 level, showcasing a 0.40% loss. The lingering influence of a stronger US dollar coupled with a risk-averse mood in the markets has contributed to the metal's downward trajectory. A key factor in this movement has been the price's failure to break past the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $23.30, making the metal change directions during the American session.
The US Dollar is holding its ground as the US economy proves resilient, as demonstrated by the growth in Q4 and optimistic projections for Q1 2024. This relatively strong economy with sticky inflation concerns could prevent 5-6 predicted rate cuts in 2024 and limit the upside for the price as US Treasury yields may pick up, and the cost of opportunity of holding non-yielding metal would rise as well.
This week's spotlight is on inflation figures from the US, with the December Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures projected at a YoY rate of 3.2%, a slight increase from the previous 3.1%. Conversely, the annual core rate is anticipated to moderate to 3.8%, down from November's 4%. In case the core measure effectively eases, it could apply pressure on the USD and on US Treasuries and may provide a boost to the price.
As for now, US bond yields are mixed. The 2-year rate is seen at 4.38%, while the 5-year and 10-year yields are noted at 3.97% and 4.01%, respectively.
XAG/USD levels to watch
From a technical standpoint, the daily chart's indicators suggest the force of selling may have a slight upper hand in the short-term outlook, owing to the initial observations of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). Despite a flat position, the RSI resides in negative territory, which ordinarily implies that sellers may have a mild edge.
Similarly, the MACD, producing rising red bars, adds some weight to the premise of a marginal bearish trend. The red bars on the MACD Histogram often imply that sell-side momentum could be gathering pace.
Allining with the near-term bearish signals, the bearish forces also appear to have macro control over the trend as the price trades below the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|23.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.77
|Daily SMA50
|23.66
|Daily SMA100
|23.31
|Daily SMA200
|23.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.21
|Previous Daily Low
|22.84
|Previous Weekly High
|24.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.69
|Previous Monthly High
|25.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.63
XAG/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0900 as USD benefits from risk aversion Premium
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and continues to push lower toward 1.0900 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The souring market mood, as reflected by the bearish action seen in Wall Street, helps the USD gather strength and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2700 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD extended its slide in the American session and dropped to a daily low below 1.2700. The US Dollar continues to find demand in the risk-averse market environment and forces the pair to stretch lower.
Gold under pressure around $2,030 Premium
Gold lost its traction and turned negative on the day below $2,030 after rising above $2,040 during the European trading hours. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holds above 4% and makes it difficult for XAU/USD to find a foothold.
Bitcoin price eyes $50,000 as Spot BTC ETFs enters final stretch of race for approval
Bitcoin Spot ETF filers are engaged in a fee war, offering competitive rates in order to attract capital. The lowest fee is currently offered by Bitwise Invest, at 0.24%. GrayScale is set to charge the highest fee at 1.5%.
European markets drift lower on inertia
Markets in Europe have had a slightly softer tone today after the modest gains of yesterday, with very little in the way of direction one way or the other.