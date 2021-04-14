Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD to regain upside potential above the $26.69 – Commerzbank

Silver (XAG/USD) is approaching the 55-day ma at 26.25 but the metal will need to regain the 26.69 level to reassert upside pressure, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports.
Silver underpinned by the 55-week ma at 22.97
“The price of silver recently sold off towards and bounced just ahead of the 9th December low at 23.57. It has eroded the two-month downtrend and is well placed to challenge the 55-day ma at 26.25 and the mid-March high at 26.69.”
“The market will need to regain 26.69 on a closing basis to confirm upside intent to the 28.37 23rd February high and the 30.09 1st February high. Failure here will trigger a retest of the 23.57 support and the 78.6% retracement at 23.17. This is seen as the last defence for 22.97 55-week ma.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall
GBP/USD is hovering near 1.38 as the US dollar remains under pressure alongside US Treasury yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is boosting sterling. The BOE's Haskel and the Fed's Powell are set to speak.
Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below $1,750 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the commodity.
Nasdaq: COIN When can I buy Coinbase?
Coinbase IPO (direct listing) set for Wednesday, April 14. Bitcoin marks perfect timing with a new record high. Coinbase Nasdaq: COIN is going public via a direct listing, a $250 reference price.