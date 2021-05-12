Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD to move back above the $30 level – Commerzbank

Silver (XAG/USD) is approaching the February high at $28.37. Above here lies the $30.09 February 1 high, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports.
Silver underpinned by the $25.65 support
“Silver is on course for the $28.37 23rd February high and $28.73, the 78.6% retracement. This is regarded as the last defence for the $30.09 1st February high.”
“We have a near-term uptrend at $26.39, ahead of a near-term pivot at $25.65, the 8th April high. While above here we will maintain an immediate positive bias. Below here lies the $24.68 12th April low and $23.76/57 the lows of the past 5 months. Failure here will trigger a slide to the 78.6% retracement at $23.17.”
“Longer-term above $30.09 lies the $30.76/50% retracement of the entire move down from 2011.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.21 ahead of critical US CPI data
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2150 as the dollar benefits from concerns over the escalation in the Middle East and fears of rising interest rates.
GBP/USD trades above 1.41 amid risk-off mood, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but below the highs. The risk-off mood boosts the safe-haven US dollar, while sterling is underpinned by upbeat UK GDP data. The economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1, better than expected. US inflation data is awaited.
Gold: A big miss on US CPI to drive XAU/USD above 200-DMA?
Gold pressured amid fears of rising inflation, interest rates. US dollar’s haven demand lifted on Middle East tensions. Disappointing US CPI could revive gold’s bullish momentum.
Top six cryptocurrencies under $2 that overtake Bitcoin
Bitcoin price reaching over $64,000 has priced out many investors in the market that has missed many of its bull rallies. Investors are increasingly looking into altcoins, which have absolute prices that are cheaper than the leading cryptocurrency.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.