Share:
  • Silver soared more than 4%, after bouncing off the daily lows of $22.51.
  • Fed’s decision to ease monetary policy in 2024, weakened the Greenback.

Silver price stages a comeback after sliding for seven straight days as the Federal Reserve pivots toward easing monetary policy, a tailwind for the grey metal, set to make a U-turn in the week. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD is trading at $23.79 after rallying more than 4% on Wednesday.

XAG/USD has shifted neutral to upward bias after reclaiming the 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages (DMAs), on its way toward the current price. A breach of the $24.00 figure could pave the way to test the August 30 swing high at $25.00, before launching an assault toward the May 10 swing high at $25.91.

On the other hand, if Silver sellers drag prices below the 200-DMA at around $23.55, the non-yielding metal could dive towards the 50-DMA at $23.24, before slumping toward the 100-DMA at $23.19.

XAG/USD Price Analysis – Daily Chart

XAG/USD Technical Levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 23.81
Today Daily Change 1.05
Today Daily Change % 4.61
Today daily open 22.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.01
Daily SMA50 23.14
Daily SMA100 23.22
Daily SMA200 23.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.16
Previous Daily Low 22.69
Previous Weekly High 25.92
Previous Weekly Low 22.94
Previous Monthly High 25.27
Previous Monthly Low 21.88
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.51

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bulls seizes control and charge towards multi-month highs around 0.6670

AUD/USD bulls seizes control and charge towards multi-month highs around 0.6670

The AUD/USD rose to 0.6670, witnessing an upward rally of 1.60%. The recent price action suggests bullish dominance on the daily chart, with buyers gaining significant ground. However, on the four-hour chart, overbought conditions have been signaled, indicating a potential shift in momentum.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD bounds towards 1.0900, fueled by post-Fed risk bids

EUR/USD bounds towards 1.0900, fueled by post-Fed risk bids

The EUR/USD saw a hard rebound on Wednesday, coming within inches of reclaiming the 1.0900 handle after the Federal Reserve (Fed) pivoted into a path towards rate cuts after months of towing the “higher for longer” line.

EUR/USD News

Gold rallies hard on dovish Fed pause, hovers around $2,020

Gold rallies hard on dovish Fed pause, hovers around $2,020

Gold extended the rebound toward the $2,020 price zone on Wednesday. The Fed stood pat on interest rates but projected three rate cuts in 2024, which smashed the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Powell's dovish outlook added to the Dollar's misery.  

Gold News

Optimism price volatility rises, eyes 20% gain as Coinbase launches OP for futures trading

Optimism price volatility rises, eyes 20% gain as Coinbase launches OP for futures trading

Optimism price is a clear outperformer in the list of Layer 2 (L2) tokens rallying, standing 91% up since the market turned bullish, while its peer, Arbitrum, is up only 49%. It comes after OP featured in the altcoin bull cycle 2023 picks by analysts, as FXStreet reported.

Read more

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA hits new all-time high on excitement over dovish Fed Dot Plot

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA hits new all-time high on excitement over dovish Fed Dot Plot

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) released a new Dot Plot showing that its projection for interest rates one year out fell by 50 basis points from the last release. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures