Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles below 20-day SMA

- Silver continues to face downside pressure below the 20-day SMA.
- Additional gains possible if price decisively breaks above the $26.20 level.
- Oversold momentum oscillators warn against aggressive directional bids.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) makes several attempts to move higher but fails to hold onto the upside momentum. Prices move in a very narrow trading band with an upside bias.
At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $26.14, down 0.10% for the day.
XAG/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the white metal consolidates below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, extending from the low of $23.77.
If price makes sustained moves above the intraday high at $26.19, then it could ditch the earlier day negative price moment.
That said, the first target could be found at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $26.51.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds onto the oversold zone with a neutral stance. Any uptick in the MACD would allow bulls to retest the $27.00 horizontal resistance level.
That said, XAG/USD would then aim for the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $27.50.
Alternatively, if price moves lower then it could bring bears into action, with the earlier day’s low of $26.01.
A daily close below the mentioned level would open the gates for the $25.85 horizontal support level.
Multiple support formation near $25.85 makes it a crucial level to trade, a break would meet the next target at April 15 low at $25.32.
XAG/USD additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|26.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.53
|Daily SMA50
|27.07
|Daily SMA100
|26.5
|Daily SMA200
|25.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.78
|Previous Daily Low
|26.01
|Previous Weekly High
|26.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.52
|Previous Monthly High
|28.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.39
