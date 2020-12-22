Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD stays above 100-day SMA despite recent pullback

- Silver refreshes intraday low following a pullback from $26.58.
- Sustained break of medium-term resistance line, 100-day SMA favor buyers.
- Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
Silver declines to $26.09, down 0.33% intraday, during the pre-European trading on Tuesday. Even so, the white metal remains above 100-day SMA amid bullish MACD.
As a result, silver bulls are geared towards the mid-September highs, near $27.60, with the previous day’s top near $27.40 acting as an immediate upside barrier.
While RSI conditions may challenge the bullion buyer beyond $27.60, highs marked in September and August, respectively around $28.90 and $29.85, will add to the upside filters ahead of the $30.00 threshold.
On the contrary, a downside break below the 100-day SMA level of $25.16 needs to slip beneath the confluence of a downward sloping trend line from early August as well as an ascending support line from November 30, around $24.60.
It should, however, be noted that a daily closing below $24.60 will not refrain from challenging the November lows surrounding $21.90.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|26.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.21
|Daily SMA50
|24.27
|Daily SMA100
|25.16
|Daily SMA200
|21.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.41
|Previous Daily Low
|24.96
|Previous Weekly High
|26.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.67
|Previous Monthly High
|26.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.3400 amid Brexit, virus concerns
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3400 amid resurgent US dollar demand, as new covid strain concerns dent risk. Brexit uncertainty looms despite the UK's offer to Brussels. The US House votes to approve the covid relief package. Eyes on Brexit, virus updates and UK data.
EUR/USD eases towards 1.22 as US dollar finds its feet amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2200 ahead of the European open, having failed to find acceptance once again above the 1.2250 barrier. The resurgent haven demand for the US dollar amid fears over the new covid strain and stimulus passage weighs on the spot.
Gold battles 50-HMA on the road to recovery
Gold consolidates Monday’s sharp drop to $1855. 50-HMA challenges the recovery mode after the bearish crossover. The bearish crossover spotted on the said timeframe is likely capping the upside attempts in the spot. Bullish RSI keeps the buyers hopeful.
FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed
The safe-haven dollar is rising as concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain weigh on sentiment. Congress passed the stimulus bill as expected. Hopes for a Brexit breakthrough keep the pound afloat. US growth figures and vaccine developments are eyed.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.