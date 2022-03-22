Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD stabilises in $24.80 area despite more US equity market/bond yield upside

- Silver has stabilised around $24.80 in recent trade despite further upside for US equities and bond yields.
- Geopolitical risks remain elevated as Russo-Ukraine war continues and Western leaders sound the alarm about potential Russian chemical weapons attacks.
- For now, support at $24.50 is holding, but a bearish break could see the 200 and 50DMAs at $24.00 tested.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have stabilised in recent trade in the $24.80 area having dipped as low as the $24.50s earlier in the day, despite global equities and bond yields continuing to push higher, usually a double whammy for precious metals. In fairness, XAG/USD prices are still trading down by about 1.5% on the day. But it appears that against the backdrop of still very much elevated energy and other commodity prices (that is keeping stagflation fears alive), the bears werent yet ready to push the precious metal below last week’s lows in the $24.50 area.
Indeed, geopolitical risks remain elevated as the Russo-Ukraine war rumbles on and Western leaders sound the alarm about potential Russian chemical weapons attacks that could be used to break the current deadlock. Such a move would further accelerate the imposition of ever-harsher Western sanctions on Russia, with the EU now leaning towards a blanket Russian oil import ban. But this week’s further hawkish shift from Fed Chair Jerome Powell who stoked expectations that the Fed might hike rates by more than 25bps at upcoming meetings seems to have overridden geopolitical concerns for now.
Indeed, there has been a lot of focus on the recent resultant sharp upside seen across US and global yields, which has increased the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like silver. Should recent upside yield moves continue, and should risk appetite in the equity space also remain healthy as has (to the surprise of many) been the case over the past week or so, a bearish break in XAG/USD is likely. The next major support below $24.50 is the 200 and 50-Day Moving Averages in the $24.00 area.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.67
|Today daily open
|25.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.17
|Daily SMA50
|24.06
|Daily SMA100
|23.64
|Daily SMA200
|23.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.31
|Previous Daily Low
|24.88
|Previous Weekly High
|25.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.47
|Previous Monthly High
|25.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
