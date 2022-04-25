Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD slumps into mid-$23.00s amid broad commodity sell-off

But the bears will be confident in wake of the recent breakout below the 200DMA, with many calling for a drop towards support in the form of the Q4 2021 lows in the $21.00s in the coming weeks as the US dollar continues to rise on hawkish Fed sentiment and risk-off flows. The key risk events for traders to monitor this week include the first estimate of US Q1 GDP growth on Thursday followed by March Core PCE inflation on Friday, with the latter likely to endorse Fed plans/market expectations for a 50 bps rate hike at next week’s meeting.

Either way, XAG/USD was last trading down nearly 2.5% on the day just above the $23.50 per troy ounce mark, having broken below key resistance in the form of the 200-Day Moving Average at $23.85 and the March lows at $23.97. That means spot silver prices are trading at their lowest since mid-February, prior to the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with a modest downturn in global yields on the day as a result of risk aversion likely the only thing stopping silver crashing further towards $23.00.

Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices came under heavy selling pressure on Monday in tandem with a broader downturn in the market’s appetite for risk and downside in other key commodities such as across energy and metals. Traders cited risk aversion relating to the increased risk of lockdowns in China with a Covid-19 outbreak now reported in Beijing, continued pessimism about the prospects for a peace deal in the Russo-Ukraine war and, perhaps most importantly, recent hawkish chatter from central bank policymakers.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.