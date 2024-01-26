- Silver prices dip, unable to hold above key $23.00 level, indicating a possible ongoing downtrend.
- Break below major supports like 200, 50, and 100-day DMAs strengthens bearish outlook for silver.
- Buyer resistance seen at $23.00 and 100-DMA ($23.15); fall below $22.51 may lead to $22.00, $21.93 supports.
Silver price retreated late in the North American session after hitting a daily high of $22.97, though buyers' failure to reclaim the $23.00 exacerbated the grey metal’s fall to current spot prices. Therefore, the XAG/USD exchanges hands at $22.73, down 0.59%.
After printing three straight positive days, Silver retraced below $23.00, resuming its ongoing downtrend and forming a ‘bearish after sellers dragged prices below key support levels, like the 200, 50, and 100-day moving averages (DMAs). Even though XAG/USD is edging low, as a ‘bearish harami’ chart pattern emerges, it still needs to surpass (again) December’s 13 swing low of $22.51 to challenge the $22.00 figure. The next demand area below that level would be January’s 55 low at $21.93.
On the flip side, buyers are eyeing the $23.00 handle and the 100-DMA at $23.15 as immediate resistance levels in the near term. Once those levels are cleared, the next resistance emerges at the 200-DMA at $23.48.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
XAG/USD Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|22.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.97
|Daily SMA50
|23.63
|Daily SMA100
|23.15
|Daily SMA200
|23.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.03
|Previous Daily Low
|22.64
|Previous Weekly High
|23.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.42
|Previous Monthly High
|25.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.46
