Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sits near two-week high, 200-day SMA holds the key for bulls

- Silver attracts some dip-buying on Tuesday and climbs back to a nearly two-week top.
- The mixed technical setup warrants caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
- The 200-day SMA is likely to keep a lid on any further gains and act as a pivotal point.
Silver reverses modest intraday losses to the $23.15 area and climbs back closer to a nearly two-week high touched this Tuesday. The white metal now trades around the $23.25 region during the early European session, nearly unchanged for the day.
From a technical perspective, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from lower levels – are still holding in the negative territory and favour bearish traders. That said, last week's solid bounce from the $22.30 support area – representing an ascending trend line extending from the June monthly low – and the subsequent strength warrants caution before positioning for deeper losses ahead of the pivotal FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
In the meantime, any meaningful decline is likely to find some support near the $23.00 round figure ahead of the $22.80 area and the $23.30 region or a nearly one-month low touched last Thursday. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near the $21.25 zone. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the $21.00 mark.
On the flip side, momentum beyond the $23.30 area, or the daily peak, could face stiff resistance and remain capped near a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged around the $23.45 region. A sustained breakout, however, could shift the bias in favour of bullish traders. This, in turn, should allow the XAG/USD to climb further beyond the 100-day SMA barrier near the $23.80 region and aim to reclaim the $24.00 round-figure mark.
The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $24.30-$24.35 region, above which the XAG/USD is likely to conquer the $25.00 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the August monthly swing high and is closely followed by the July peak, around the $25.25 region.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|23.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.64
|Daily SMA50
|23.74
|Daily SMA100
|23.72
|Daily SMA200
|23.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.26
|Previous Daily Low
|22.96
|Previous Weekly High
|23.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.3
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0700 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday. Disappointing housing data from the US weighed on the market sentiment, helping the US Dollar stage a rebound and causing the pair to start pushing lower.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2400 amid cautious market stance
GBP/USD reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2400 after spending the early European session above that level. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by falling US stocks, provide a boost to the USD and weighs on the pair ahead of the key central bank events.
Gold retreats toward $1,930 as US yields edge higher
Gold price lost its traction and retreated toward $1,930 after rising to the $1,940 area earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.3% in the early American session and didn't allow XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action
XRP price sustained above critical support at $0.50, fueling a recovery in the altcoin. The recent bearish catalysts in the market threatened the asset’s recovery.
$1 billion convertible senior notes send NIO shares tumbling
Nio (NIO) stock has dropped 5.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday following the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) upstart’s announcement of $1 billion in senior convertible notes.