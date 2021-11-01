Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers brace for $23.40 around monthly support line

- Silver fades bounce off one-week low, stays below 10-DMA.
- 21-DMA, 50-DMA confluence restricts short-term downside.
- Tops marked in September-October challenge bulls amid descending RSI/MACD line.
Silver (XAG/USD) remains on the back foot around $23.80, down 0.30% intraday during Monday’s Asian session. The bright metal dropped to the lowest in one week, also slipped below 10-DMA, the previous day but refrained from providing a daily close beneath an ascending support line from September 30.
Even so, the receding RSI line from the nearly overbought territory and MACD’s easing bullish bias keep the silver sellers hopeful. In doing so, the metal bears target a convergence of 21 and 50-DMA around $23.40.
It’s worth noting that a six-week-old horizontal area near $23.10-15 will challenge the XAG/USD bears afterward.
Meanwhile, recovery moves remain less welcome until staying below the 10-DMA level of $24.10.
Also challenging silver buyers is the $24.60 and tops marked during September and October, near $24.85.
To sum up, silver sellers are tightening the grips but the short-term DMA confluence may challenge the bearish impulse.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29%
|Today daily open
|23.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.43
|Daily SMA50
|23.39
|Daily SMA100
|24.37
|Daily SMA200
|25.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.09
|Previous Daily Low
|23.66
|Previous Weekly High
|24.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.66
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears flexing muscles around 1.1550 with eyes on yearly low
EUR/USD licks its wounds near 1.1560 during Monday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily slump in 4.5 months portrayed on Friday. The currency major’s U-turn from 50-DMA takes clues from the MACD line’s inability to reach the positive region.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3700 as MACD teases bears
GBP/USD remains depressed around a fortnight low, despite refraining to break Friday’s low surrounding 1.3670. In doing so, the cable pair keeps the previous day’s downside break of 50-DMA, as well as 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September downside, during the initial Asian session on Monday.
Gold bears need to clear $1,780
Gold has been travelling in a tight range at the start of the week and into the Tokyo open. The price has marked a low of $1,779.17 and a high of $1,783.75 on the day so far. There has been little in the way of a fresh impetus in weekend headlines.
Ethereum price readies for lift-off towards $4900 amid bull flag breakout
ETH price is breaking higher once again, eyes fresh lifetime highs. Ethereum, the no.2 widely traded cryptocurrency, is picking up fresh bids above $4300. ETH price saw a brief correction from all-time highs of $4462 on Saturday, although the bulls are back in the game.
Main Theme On Wall Street: Inflation
S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded to new record highs in spite of disappointing GDP growth in the third quarter which came in at +2%, slightly below analyst expectations of +2.6%, and quite a bit below Q2 growth of +6.7%.