- Silver price holds lower ground near the short-term key support comprising 50-day EMA, three-week-old ascending support line.
- Receding bullish MACD signals, sustained pullback from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement tease sellers.
- Bulls need validation from $21.00 to retake control.
Silver price (XAG/USD) remains pressured at around $20.30, keeping the previous day’s bearish bias during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bright metal holds on to the latest downside break of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the June-July fall amid recently easing bullish signals of the MACD.
That said, the quote’s U-turn from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level earlier in the week also keeps XAG/USD sellers hopeful to conquer the $20.20 support confluence including the 50-DMA and an upward sloping trend line from July 25.
It’s worth noting that the silver sellers might search for the daily closing below the $20.00 threshold to validate the weakness past $20.20.
Following that, a south-run towards the five-week-long horizontal area near $19.55-45 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, the 50% and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively near $20.35 and $20.85 could restrict short-term upside moves of the silver price.
Should the quote manage to cross the $20.85 hurdle, the mid-June swing low near $21.00 will act as an extra filter to the north before directing the XAG/USD buyers towards the June 27 peak of $21.53.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.46%
|Today daily open
|20.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.47
|Daily SMA50
|20.3
|Daily SMA100
|21.84
|Daily SMA200
|22.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.84
|Previous Daily Low
|20.35
|Previous Weekly High
|20.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.55
|Previous Monthly High
|20.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
