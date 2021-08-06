Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD seems vulnerable, break below $25.00 mark awaited

- Silver attracted some buying near the $25.00 mark, though struggled to register any strong recovery.
- The set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for additional losses.
- A sustained move beyond the overnight swing highs is needed to negate the near-term negative bias.
Silver found some support near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $24.50-$26.00 positive move and edged higher from the vicinity of the key $25.00 psychological mark. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through buying and the commodity, so far, has struggled to register any meaningful recovery.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained break below the 200-hour SMA and the 50% Fibo. level was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. This further seems to have set the stage for an extension of this week's rejection slide from the $26.00 mark, or multi-week tops touched on Tuesday.
The outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on hourly/daily charts, which have been gaining negative traction and are still far from the oversold zone. However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the $25.00 mark before placing fresh bearish bets.
The XAG/USD might then accelerate the slide back towards July monthly swing lows, around mid-$24.00s. The downward trajectory could further get extended and drag the white metal back towards the $24.00 mark before bears aim to challenge YTD lows, around the $23.80-75 region touched in March.
On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, around the $25.25 region, now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of 200-hour SMA. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the XAG/USD back towards the overnight swing highs, around mid-$25.00s.
Silver 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|25.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.49
|Daily SMA50
|26.31
|Daily SMA100
|26.28
|Daily SMA200
|25.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.51
|Previous Daily Low
|25.08
|Previous Weekly High
|25.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.5
|Previous Monthly High
|26.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
