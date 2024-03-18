Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD retreats toward $25.00, forms a ‘bearish harami’ candle pattern

- Silver price dips affected by an uptick in US Treasury yields and a stronger Dollar ahead of the Fed's decision.
- 'Bearish harami' pattern suggests potential declines if support breaks.
- Staying above $25.00 may boost bullish momentum, eyeing $26.00 resistance.
Silver's price dropped toward $25.00 a troy ounce on Monday as US Treasury bond yields rose ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield advance underpins the Greenback, a headwind for the precious metal. Therefore, XAG/USD trades at around $25.03, down by 0.57% at the time of writing.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The grey metal daily chart formed a ‘bearish harami’ candlestick chart pattern that suggests prices might edge to the downside, though sellers need to extend Silver’s losses beneath the March 15 swing low of $24.79. It should be said that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator was barren from entering overbought conditions, keeping its bullish bias intact. However, the RSI edges lower, and if XAG/USD falls below $25.00, that might open the door to challenge December’s 22 high turned support at $24.60. Further downside is seen at $24.00.
On the other hand, if buyers hold XAG/USD spot price above $25.00, that could open the door to test the current year-to-date (YTD) high of $25.44 ahead of $26.00.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|25.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.6
|Daily SMA50
|23.09
|Daily SMA100
|23.38
|Daily SMA200
|23.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.45
|Previous Daily Low
|24.8
|Previous Weekly High
|25.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.01
|Previous Monthly High
|23.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
