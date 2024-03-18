Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD retreats toward $25.00, forms a ‘bearish harami’ candle pattern

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • Silver price dips affected by an uptick in US Treasury yields and a stronger Dollar ahead of the Fed's decision.
  • 'Bearish harami' pattern suggests potential declines if support breaks.
  • Staying above $25.00 may boost bullish momentum, eyeing $26.00 resistance.

Silver's price dropped toward $25.00 a troy ounce on Monday as US Treasury bond yields rose ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield advance underpins the Greenback, a headwind for the precious metal. Therefore, XAG/USD trades at around $25.03, down by 0.57% at the time of writing.

XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The grey metal daily chart formed a ‘bearish harami’ candlestick chart pattern that suggests prices might edge to the downside, though sellers need to extend Silver’s losses beneath the March 15 swing low of $24.79. It should be said that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator was barren from entering overbought conditions, keeping its bullish bias intact. However, the RSI edges lower, and if XAG/USD falls below $25.00, that might open the door to challenge December’s 22 high turned support at $24.60. Further downside is seen at $24.00.

On the other hand, if buyers hold XAG/USD spot price above $25.00, that could open the door to test the current year-to-date (YTD) high of $25.44 ahead of $26.00.

XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.04
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 25.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.6
Daily SMA50 23.09
Daily SMA100 23.38
Daily SMA200 23.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.45
Previous Daily Low 24.8
Previous Weekly High 25.45
Previous Weekly Low 24.01
Previous Monthly High 23.5
Previous Monthly Low 21.93
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.13

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD hovers around 0.6560 prior to RBA

AUD/USD hovers around 0.6560 prior to RBA

AUD/USD charted marginal losses and managed to keep its trade around the key 200-day SMA in the 0.6560 region ahead of the key RBA event, where investors expect the central bank to maintain its OCR at 4.35%.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: Constructive outlook remains above the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD: Constructive outlook remains above the 200-day SMA

A positive start to the week for the Greenback motivated EUR/USD to break below the 1.0900 support once again against the backdrop of some loss of traction of a Fed’s interest rate cut at its June gathering.

EUR/USD News

Gold consolidates ahead of central banks’ decisions

Gold consolidates ahead of central banks’ decisions

Gold gained traction and advanced toward $2,160 after spending the first half of the day in a tight channel near $2,150. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield rising above 4.3% in the session, however, XAU/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum.

Gold News

Bitcoin price treads below $67.5K, but new whales would still be in profit if BTC fall extends

Bitcoin price treads below $67.5K, but new whales would still be in profit if BTC fall extends

Bitcoin (BTC) price is slowly edging towards a bearish bias, cutting down on the gains made over the week. However, the market is still broadly bullish as BTC new whales entry price is slightly lower.

Read more

35 day maintenance periods, interest rates and money supplies

35 day maintenance periods, interest rates and money supplies

The 35 day Central Bank Maintenance Periods factors as 1 central bank meeting every 6 weeks or 30 to 35 trade days. The 35 day was broken down to 14 calendar days beginning with economic annouincements every 2 weeks beginnig with Inflation then GDP within the next 2 weeks.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures