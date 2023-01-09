- Silver struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains beyond the $24.00 mark.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- A convincing break below the $23.00 mark is needed to negate the positive outlook.
Silver builds on Friday's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the $23.00 mark and gains some follow-through traction on the first day of a new week. The white metal, however, struggles to find acceptance above the $24.00 round figure and retreats from a three-day high touched during the first half of the European session.
The XAG/USD, meanwhile, manages to defend the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, around the $23.70 area, and the technical set-up still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders. The outlook is reinforced by positive oscillators on daily/hourly charts. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the $24.00 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move.
The XAG/USD might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the $24.25 region, which is followed by the multi-month high, around the $24.50-$24.55 region touched last week. Some follow-through buying beyond the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and lift spot prices further towards reclaiming the $25.00 psychological mark for the first time since April 2022.
On the flip side, the $23.20-$23.10 area now seems to have emerged as immediate support ahead of the $23.00 round figure. A convincing break below could drag the XAG/USD towards the $22.60-$22.55 region en route to the next relevant support near the $22.10-$22.00 horizontal zone. Failure to defend the latter will mark a breakdown and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|23.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.68
|Daily SMA50
|22.31
|Daily SMA100
|20.71
|Daily SMA200
|21.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.91
|Previous Daily Low
|23.2
|Previous Weekly High
|24.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.12
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
