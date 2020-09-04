Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD retraces from 21-day EMA to attack $27.00

- Silver prices probe intraday high after bouncing off the lowest since August 26.
- An ascending trend line from July 17 grabs the buyers’ attention.
- Sellers may eye 50-day EMA during the further declines.
Silver bucks the two-day downside while taking a U-turn from $26.38 to $26.89, up 1.08% on a day, during the early Friday. The white metal earlier slumped to a seven-day low before recovering from 21-day EMA.
Considering the normal RSI conditions and support of the near-term key EMA, the bullion is likely to extend its latest pullback towards regaining the seven-week-old ascending trend line, currently around $27.56. Though, $27.00 round-figures may offer an immediate upside barrier to the quote.
During the metal’s sustained rise past-$27.56, the monthly top around $28.90 will regain market attention.
Meanwhile, the daily closing below the 21-day EMA level of $26.64 may take rest at July month’s high of $26.20 before targeting the 50-day EMA level of $24.32.
If at all the sellers dominate past-$24.32, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of June-August upside near $23.40 will be the key to watch.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83%
|Today daily open
|26.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.16
|Daily SMA50
|23.54
|Daily SMA100
|20.07
|Daily SMA200
|18.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.72
|Previous Daily Low
|26.49
|Previous Weekly High
|27.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.06
|Previous Monthly High
|29.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
