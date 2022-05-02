Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD renews three-month low under $23.00, RSI probes further downside

- Silver prices remain pressured for the eight consecutive days.
- Weekly support line and 138.2% Fibonacci retracement join oversold RSI conditions to test bears.
- Recovery moves remain elusive until the quote stays below $24.15.
Silver (XAG/USD) drops to the lowest levels since late February as it portrays the eight-day downtrend during Monday’s Asian session. That said, the bright metal prints 0.55% intraday losses as bears attack the $22.65-60 support zone at the latest.
A clear downside break of an ascending trend line from February 24 triggered the bright metals south-run during late April. The downside momentum also gained support from the sustained trading below the 200-SMA. However, oversold RSI conditions have triggered intermediate bounces of the XAG/USD.
The bullion’s latest weakness is also prone to a corrective pullback as RSI (14) turns down to 30.00. Also challenging the bears is the convergence of the 138.2% Fibonacci retracement of February 24 to March 08 upside and a one-week-old descending trend line near $22.65-60.
Even so, the recovery moves remain elusive until crossing the previous support line from late February, around $24.15 by the press time.
On an immediate basis, a downward sloping resistance line from April 18, close to $23.40 at the latest, can test the short-term rebound.
Alternatively, a downside break of the $22.60 will make the silver price vulnerable to testing the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding $21.95.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53%
|Today daily open
|22.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.53
|Daily SMA50
|24.84
|Daily SMA100
|23.91
|Daily SMA200
|23.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.56
|Previous Daily Low
|22.68
|Previous Weekly High
|24.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.68
|Previous Monthly High
|26.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
