Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains below 50-period SMA on H4, FOMC awaited

- Silver edges higher during the Asian session, though the downside remains cushioned.
- Traders now seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision.
- The mixed technical setup further warrants some caution before placing directional bets.
Silver struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the $24.30-$24.25 area, or a one-and-half-week low and trades with a mild negative bias through the Asian session on Wednesday. The white metal, however, lacks follow-through selling and currently trades around the $24.65 region, down less than 0.15% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the recent break and acceptance below the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) favours bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the downside. That said, oscillators on hourly/daily charts are holding in the positive territory and warrant some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move. Traders also seem reluctant from placing aggressive directional bets and prefer to wait for the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, due later this Wednesday.
In the meanwhile, the 50-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, currently pegged around the $24.85 region, is likely to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $25.00 psychological mark. Any subsequent move up, however, is more likely to remain capped near last week's swing high, around the $25.25 region. The latter should act as a pivotal point, above which the XAG/USD could surpass the $25.50-$25.55 intermediate hurdle and climb further towards reclaiming the $26.00 round figure en route to the YTD peak, around the $26.10-$26.15 area touched in May,
On the flip side, the weekly low, around the $24.30 area, is likely to protect the immediate downside, below which the XAG/USD could slide to the $24.00 mark. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for deeper losses towards the $23.65-$23.60 support before the XAG/USD drops to the $23.20-$23.15 region. Some follow-through selling below the $23.00 mark, nearing the very important 200-day SMA, will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to challenge the multi-month low, around the $22.15-$22.10 area.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.65
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|24.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.82
|Daily SMA50
|23.6
|Daily SMA100
|23.79
|Daily SMA200
|22.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.73
|Previous Daily Low
|24.3
|Previous Weekly High
|25.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.59
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6750, soft Australian inflation weighs
AUD/USD is recovering ground above 0.6750, having lost over 40 pips following softer-than-expected Australian CPI inflation data. Cooling Australian inflation flags RBA pause expectations. weighing heavily on the Australian Dollar. The Fed decision is next in focus.
EUR/USD holds lower ground near mid-1.1000s on Fed day
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1050 in Asia early Wednesday, reversing the rebound from a two-week low set late Tuesday. The US Dollar clings to recovery gains awaiting the all-important Fed policy meeting announcements.
Gold holds steady above $1,960, looks to FOMC for fresh impetus
Gold price attracts some selling during the Asian session, though lacks follow-through/. The US Dollar holds steady near a two-week high and is weighing on the XAU/USD. Looming recession risks help limit losses as traders keenly await the FOMC decision.
X-inspired coins pump and dump as Elon Musk revamps Twitter
X is the current euphoria in the crypto landscape after Twitter CEO Elon Musk's recent move to rebrand the giant social media platform to X. Following the announcement, multiple coins have emerged, pedaling the X ticker with hopes of rallying on the hype.
Can the Fed influence a softer Dollar?
The macroeconomics situation of the US has improved more than anticipated and is likely to improve further. The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.0% in the first quarter of 2023 led by consumer spending. This is expected to reduce upward support on the dollar’s value.