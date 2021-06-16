Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD recovery from 100-DMA needs validation

- Silver consolidates the post-Fed losses, keeps bounce off 100-day SMA.
- Six-week-old horizontal line guards immediate upside, monthly resistance also probe bulls.
- Bears can aim for an ascending support line from November below $26.60.
Silver stays firmer above $27.00, licking the previous day’s wounds around $27.20, amid Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal justifies its bounce off 100-day SMA (DMA) to print 0.75% intraday upside but keeps the previous day’s breakdown of the key support from early May, now resistance.
Given the downward sloping RSI line, not oversold, coupled with the metal’s sustained weakness below the previous key support surrounding $27.50, silver prices remain vulnerable to further downside.
In addition to the $27.50 horizontal line, a descending trend line from May 18, near $28.25-30, followed by a bit broader resistance line from August 2020 around $28.65, could challenge the quote’s recovery moves.
Alternatively, a downside break of 100-day SMA level near $26.60 may take a breather around late April levels surrounding $25.75-70 before directing silver bears to the 6.5-month-old support line near $25.00.
It’s worth noting that the yearly low of $23.77 could lure silver bears on the clear break of $25.00.
Overall, silver prices remain on the back foot despite the latest bounce off the key SMA.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.70%
|Today daily open
|27.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.81
|Daily SMA50
|26.96
|Daily SMA100
|26.61
|Daily SMA200
|25.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.89
|Previous Daily Low
|27.4
|Previous Weekly High
|28.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.47
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD piercing the 1.2000 psychological threshold
EUR/USD defies bulls and trades around the 1.2000 figure after Fed Chair Powell explained the bank's upbeat projections. The Fed's dot-plot points to two rate hikes in 2023, contrary to none in the March decision.
GBP/USD: Bears keep controls on the way to 1.3935
GBP/USD remains pressured around six-week low, stays under the key 1.4010-4000 area. Further losses envisioned on support break, bearish MACD. 100-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of one-year-old rising trend line.
XAU/USD next critical support only at $1,822 after the Fed
Rate hikes are coming – perhaps only in 2023, but that is ahead of the Federal Reserve's previous projections of hiking borrowing costs only in 2024.
BTC tags key resistance, while ETH and XRP envision a 20% drop
BTC jumped 33% before reversing near the explicit resistance from $41,581-$44,023. ETH nears the lower trend line of a multi-week symmetrical triangle continuation pattern.
June FOMC meeting: Notable shift in the “dot plot”
As widely expected, the FOMC made no substantive policy changes at today's meeting. The Committee maintained its target range for the fed funds rate between 0.00% and 0.25%, and it kept its monthly pace of asset purchases unchanged.