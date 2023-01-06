- Silver regains some positive traction and snaps a three-day losing streak to a two-week low.
- The technical setup favours support prospects for the emergence of selling at higher levels.
- Any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and fizzle out quickly.
Silver attracts some buying on Friday and reverses a part of the previous day's losses to the $23.00 neighbourhood, or a two-week low. The white metal sticks to intraday gains, just below mid-$23.00s through the first half of the European session and for now, seems to have stalled this week's pullback from over an eight-month high.
The technical setup, however, still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders, warranting some caution before positioning for any further intraday positive move. This week's break below a two-month-old ascending trend line and a subsequent slide below the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart validates the negative outlook. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart have been losing momentum and support prospects for the emergence of fresh selling at higher levels.
Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to meet with a fresh supply near the $23.70 area, or the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. This, in turn, should cap the XAG/USD near the aforementioned ascending trend-line support breakpoint, now turned resistance, around the $23.90-$24.00 zone. The latter coincides with the overnight swing high and should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively might prompt some short-covering around the white metal.
The XAG/USD might then aim to surpass an intermediate resistance near the $24.25 area, which is followed by the multi-month high, around the $24.50-$24.55 region set on Tuesday. A sustained strength beyond the latter will negate any near-term negative outlook and allow bulls to reclaim the $25.00 psychological mark for the first time since April 2022.
On the flip side, the $23.20-$23.10 area now seems to have emerged as immediate support. Some follow-through selling below the $23.00 round figure could drag the XAG/USD towards the $22.60-$22.55 region en route to the next relevant support near the $22.10-$22.00 horizontal zone. Failure to defend the said support levels will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|23.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.66
|Daily SMA50
|22.22
|Daily SMA100
|20.66
|Daily SMA200
|21.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.92
|Previous Daily Low
|23.12
|Previous Weekly High
|24.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.46
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
