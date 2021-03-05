Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD recovers from multi-week lows, bearish potential intact

- Silver stalled its recent downfall near the $25.00 mark, or 61.8% Fibo. level support.
- The set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.
- A move beyond the $26.00 confluence support breakpoint will negate the bearish bias.
Silver (XAG/USD) managed to find some support near the key $25.00 psychological mark on Friday and has now managed to recover its intraday losses to five-week lows. The mentioned level marks the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $21.90-$30.07 strong move up and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Given the overnight break below a three-month-old ascending trend-line support, the near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bearish traders. Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart have been gaining negative momentum and add credence to the bearish outlook, supporting prospects for further near-term weakness.
A convincing break below the $25.00 mark will reaffirm the negative bias and turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the corrective slide. The next relevant bearish target is pegged near the very important 200-day SMA, around the $24.00 mark, with some intermediate support near the $24.70 region ahead of the $24.00 horizontal level.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the trend-line support breakpoint. The said support-turned-resistance, around the $26.00 mark, coincides with the 50% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively might negate the bearish bias.
A fresh bout of short-covering might then push the XAG/USD back towards the $26.75-80 supply zone en-route the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $27.00 round-figure mark.
XAG/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|25.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.08
|Daily SMA50
|26.5
|Daily SMA100
|25.42
|Daily SMA200
|24.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.31
|Previous Daily Low
|25.06
|Previous Weekly High
|28.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.14
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
