- Silver rebounds from $27.00, rising 0.38% amid increased buying interest.
- Remains bullish, trading between Fibonacci levels of $24.33 and $29.78.
- To gain further, needs to surpass 38.2% Fibonacci level at $27.70, targeting $28.00 and beyond.
Silver price registers modest gains despite rising US Treasury bond yields and a strong US Dollar. The grey metal dipped to $27.00 but climbed as buyers stepped in. The XAG/USD trades at $27.33, up by 0.38%.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Silver remains upward biased, and it remains trading within the 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracements, drawn from the latest cycle low and high, each at $24.33 and $29.78, respectively.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in bullish territory, indicating that momentum favors bulls. However, from a price action standpoint, buyers need to clear the 38.2% Fib retracement at $27.70 to challenge year-to-date (YTD) highs. Once surpassed, the next key resistance level would be the $28.00 psychological figure, followed by the 23.6% Fib retracement at $28.49 ahead of $29.00.
On the flip side, if sellers want to push prices lower, they must drag prices below the 50% Fib retracement at $27.05. Once done, sellers must clear $27.00, followed by the confluence of the May 2 low and the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $26.02/08.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|27.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.53
|Daily SMA50
|25.96
|Daily SMA100
|24.51
|Daily SMA200
|23.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.52
|Previous Daily Low
|27.16
|Previous Weekly High
|27.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.02
|Previous Monthly High
|29.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further losses retarget the 200-day SMA
Further gains in the greenback and a bearish performance of the commodity complex bolstered the continuation of the selling pressure in AUD/USD, which this time revisited three-day lows near 0.6560.
EUR/USD: Further weakness remains on the cards
EUR/USD added to Tuesday’s pullback and retested the 1.0730 region on the back of the persistent recovery in the Greenback, always against the backdrop of the resurgence of the Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence.
Gold flirts with $2,320 as USD demand losses steam
Gold struggles to make a decisive move in either direction and moves sideways in a narrow channel above $2,300. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to modest gains near 4.5% and limits XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin price dips to $61K range, encourages buying spree among BTC fish, dolphins and sharks
Bitcoin (BTC) price is chopping downwards on the one-day time frame, while the outlook seen in the one-week period is a horizontal trade. In this shakeout moment, data shows that large holders are using the correction to buy up BTC.
Navigating the future of precious metals
In a recent episode of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference podcast, hosted by Jesse Day, guests Stefan Gleason and JP Cortez shared their expert analysis on the dynamics of the gold and silver markets and discussed legislative efforts to promote these metals as sound money in the United States.