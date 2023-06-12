Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rebound needs validation from $24.20 and US inflation

Share:

Silver Price picks up bids to reverse week-start losses, bounce off 100-HMA.

Convergence of 50-HMA, descending trend line from Friday restricts immediate XAG/USD as US CPI looms.

200-HMA, two-week-old ascending support line adds to the downside filters.

Upbeat oscillators, sustained trading beyond key technical levels keep Silver buyers hopeful.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) remains on the front foot around $24.10 as it renews its intraday high to reverse the week-start losses amid early Tuesday in Asia.

In doing so, the bright metal extends the late Monday’s rebound from the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA). Adding strength to the upside momentum are the bullish signals on the MACD indicator and a near 50 level of the RSI (14) line.

However, the 50-HMA and a falling trend line from Friday join the market’s likely cautious mood ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May to challenge the Silver Price upside past the $24.20 resistance confluence.

That said, a clear upside break of $24.20 won’t hesitate to challenge the monthly high marked on Friday around $24.52 while targeting the $25.00 round figure.

It’s worth noting that the Silver Price upside beyond $25.00 will be critical as it will enable the bulls to once again prod the tops marked in April and May, around $26.10-15.

Meanwhile, the $24.00 round figure restricts immediate declines of the Silver prices ahead of the 100-HMA support of around $23.95.

Even if the XAG/USD bears manage to conquer the $23.95 support, the 200-HMA and an upward-sloping support line from May 26, respectively near $23.80 and $23.65, will limit the downside move before giving control to the sellers.

Silver Price: Hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected