Silver portrays corrective pullback after refreshing eight-day low.

Clear break of six-week-old ascending trend line joins impending bear cross on MACD to favor sellers.

10-DMA, three-week-old descending trend line adds to the upside filters.

Silver (XAG/USD) regains $21.00 amid a corrective pullback near the weekly low. Even so, the bright metal keeps the downside break of the previous key support line during Friday’s Asian session.

In addition to the support-turned-resistance from mid-May, around $21.10, a looming bear cross on the MACD and downbeat RSI also hint at the quote’s further downside.

Even if the XAG/USD manages to cross the $21.10 hurdle, the 10-DMA and a downward sloping trend line from May 06 could challenge the buyers around $21.40 and $21.75.

It’s worth noting, however, that the metal’s run-up beyond $21.75 enables it to rally towards the monthly high of $22.51.

On the flip side, the monthly low near $20.90 appears to be the immediate support for the silver traders to watch ahead of targeting the yearly bottom surrounding $20.45.

Following that, the $20.00 psychological manget could entertain XAG/USD bears before directing them to the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the metal’s moves during late April to early June, around $19.40.

Overall, the metal’s rebound appears less convincing until the prices stay below $21.75.

Silver: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected