Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rallied above $24.50 as markets now bet on sooner rate cuts by the Fed

- XAG/USD advanced near the $24.70 area, showing more than 2% of daily gains.
- US Job Openings from July decreased to 8.827M, below the expectations.
- The US treasury bond yields sank, allowing the grey metal to gain traction.
On Tuesday, the Silver Spot Price XAG/USD gained momentum, advancing near the $25.00 area displaying more than 2% gains on the day. The lower JOLTS Job Openings from July opened the upside on the grey metal on the back, declining US treasury bond yields as investors are now pricing in rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in June 2024.
In reaction to the lower-than-expected employment data from the US, investors are placing dovish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed), causing the US yields to decrease. The 2-year yield declined to 4.88%, its lowest in almost three weeks, while the 5- and 10-year yields declined to 4.28% and 4.12%, respectively, showing more than 2% of daily losses. As US yields are the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding Silver, the grey metal found demand.
As for now, the CME FedWatch Tool suggests that investors are betting on a no-hike in the following September 20 meeting, while the odds of a hike of 25 basis points (bps) stand near 40% for the November meeting. The decline in the US yields may be explained but markets now anticipating rate cuts in June 2024, sooner than the previous expectations of those happening in July.
Focus now shifts to Wednesday’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q2 and the ADP Employment Change from August, which will help investors model their expectations for the next Fed decisions.
XAG/USD Levels to watch
Based on the daily chart analysis, a bullish outlook is noted for XAG/USD short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) resides above its midline in positive territory with a northward slope, further validated by the green bars on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), indicating a robust bullish momentum. Additionally, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating a favourable position for the bulls in the bigger picture.
Support levels: $24.30, $23.95 (100-day SMA), $23.30 (200-day SMA)
Resistance levels: $24.80, $25.00, $25.10
XAG/USD Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|2.02
|Today daily open
|24.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.29
|Daily SMA50
|23.53
|Daily SMA100
|23.97
|Daily SMA200
|23.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.36
|Previous Daily Low
|24.05
|Previous Weekly High
|24.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.67
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.68
