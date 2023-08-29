Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rallied above $24.50 as markets now bet on sooner rate cuts by the Fed

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
  • XAG/USD advanced near the $24.70 area, showing more than 2% of daily gains.
  • US Job Openings from July decreased to 8.827M, below the expectations.
  • The US treasury bond yields sank, allowing the grey metal to gain traction.

On Tuesday, the Silver Spot Price XAG/USD gained momentum, advancing near the $25.00 area displaying more than 2% gains on the day. The lower JOLTS Job Openings from July opened the upside on the grey metal on the back, declining US treasury bond yields as investors are now pricing in rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in June 2024.

In reaction to the lower-than-expected employment data from the US, investors are placing dovish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed), causing the US yields to decrease. The 2-year yield declined to 4.88%, its lowest in almost three weeks, while the 5- and 10-year yields declined to 4.28% and 4.12%, respectively, showing more than 2% of daily losses. As US yields are the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding Silver, the grey metal found demand.

As for now, the CME FedWatch Tool suggests that investors are betting on a no-hike in the following September 20 meeting, while the odds of a hike of 25 basis points (bps) stand near 40% for the November meeting. The decline in the US yields may be explained but markets now anticipating rate cuts in June 2024, sooner than the previous expectations of those happening in July.

Focus now shifts to Wednesday’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q2 and the ADP Employment Change from August, which will help investors model their expectations for the next Fed decisions. 


 XAG/USD Levels to watch 

 Based on the daily chart analysis, a bullish outlook is noted for XAG/USD short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) resides above its midline in positive territory with a northward slope, further validated by the green bars on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), indicating a robust bullish momentum. Additionally, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating a favourable position for the bulls in the bigger picture.

 Support levels: $24.30, $23.95 (100-day SMA), $23.30 (200-day SMA)

 Resistance levels:  $24.80, $25.00, $25.10

 XAG/USD Daily Chart

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 24.72
Today Daily Change 0.49
Today Daily Change % 2.02
Today daily open 24.23
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.29
Daily SMA50 23.53
Daily SMA100 23.97
Daily SMA200 23.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.36
Previous Daily Low 24.05
Previous Weekly High 24.38
Previous Weekly Low 22.67
Previous Monthly High 25.27
Previous Monthly Low 22.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

