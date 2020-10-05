Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD prints rising wedge on hourly chart

- Silver prices ease from intraday high of $23.97.
- Dwindling MACD signals, bearish chart pattern keep sellers hopeful.
- Bulls need to cross last Tuesday’s top for fresh entries.
Silver prices drops to $23.85 during Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the white metal prints 0.50% intraday gains while keeping bounce off the support line of a short-term rising wedge bearish chart play.
The MACD histogram has been sluggish off-late while buyers fail to remain strong beyond $24.00. Hence, sellers are waiting for the confirmation of the rising wedge for fresh entries.
Other than the $23.72 support line, the 200-HMA level of $23.42 also acts as the near-term key support, a break of which will highlight the September 25 low near $22.40/45. However, bears will have to smash the September 24 top surrounding $23.35 for the same.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of a three-day-old resistance line, at $24.25 now, will require a clear run-up beyond the September 29 high of $24.40 to recall the buyers.
Following that, the $25.00 threshold and the early September lows close to $25.80/85 will be in the spotlight.
Silver hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76%
|Today daily open
|23.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.29
|Daily SMA50
|26.07
|Daily SMA100
|22.18
|Daily SMA200
|19.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.21
|Previous Daily Low
|23.48
|Previous Weekly High
|24.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.52
|Previous Monthly High
|28.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.86
