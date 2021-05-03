Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD looks to build on intraday bounce from $25.80-75 support zone

- Silver attracted some dip-buying on Monday and climbed back above the $26.00 mark.
- The recent price action now seemed to constitute the formation of a rectangle pattern.
- A sustained break through the trading range needed to confirm the near-term direction.
Silver managed to defend the $25.80-75 strong horizontal support and regained positive traction on the first day of a new trading week. The commodity maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering around the $26.10-15 region.
Looking at the technical picture, the XAG/USD has been oscillating in a narrow trading band over the past two weeks or so. This constitutes the formation of a rectangle, which points to indecision over the near-term direction and warrants caution for aggressive traders.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart – though are holding in the bullish territory – have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned range before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
From current levels, any subsequent move beyond the $26.25 immediate hurdle might continue to confront stiff resistance near the $26.50-60 heavy supply zone. A sustained strength beyond will mark a bullish breakout and assist the XAG/USD to aim back to reclaim the $27.00 round figure.
On the flip side, the $25.80-75 region might continue to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling will turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the downfall towards the key $25.00 psychological mark en-route the $24.65-60 horizontal support.
Bearish traders might eventually drag the XAG/USD further towards the $24.00 mark. This is closely followed by YTD lows, around the $23.80-75 region touched on March 31, which if broken decisively will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
XAG/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|25.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.72
|Daily SMA50
|25.87
|Daily SMA100
|26.01
|Daily SMA200
|25.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.2
|Previous Daily Low
|25.8
|Previous Weekly High
|26.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.71
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
