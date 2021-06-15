Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD keeps bounce off near-term support below $28.00, FOMC eyed

- Silver consolidates losses from eight-day low, picks up bids of late.
- Sluggish markets trigger corrective pullback amid a lack of major catalysts.
- Fed Chair Powell pressured to accept reflation fears, dot-plot also eyed.
Silver portrays a corrective pullback from a one-week low around $27.70, up 0.12% intraday, amid the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the white metal snaps a three-day downtrend as markets brace for the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
A contrasting play of the US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index for May offered the latest contribution to the market’s indecision over the Fed’s next moves amid reflation fears. While Retail Sales dropped 1.3% versus -0.8% expected, PPI rose more than 6.3% forecast to 6.6% YoY.
The Fed policymakers have been terming the escalation in the price pressure as temporary, mainly due to the covid-led supply crunch, but the latest US economics keep suggesting otherwise, making today’s case of FOMC interesting.
Ahead of the meeting, Westpac said, “First up, after the meeting, the Committee's quarterly forecasts will be provided, guiding on their central expectations for the coming three years. Second, Chair Powell’s press conference will give a good guide on the degree of confidence the Committee has in their central projection for both inflation and the labor market -- the FOMC's two core concerns. Third, for these two aspects of the economy, an assessment of the risks will be provided. This will help guide on how great an impact key risks are likely to have on the outlook for policy, should they eventuate.”
Read: Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: Chair Powell will determine market response
It’s worth noting that the recently rising tensions between the Western friends led by the US and China join the fears of the Delta variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to weigh on the silver prices.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped for the first time in three days whereas the Wall Street benchmarks also closed mildly offered by the end of Tuesday’s North American Trading session.
Looking forward, silver sellers may take clues from China’s Retail Sales and Industrial Production for May, due to its industrial usage, but major attention will be given to today’s Fed release.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below an upward sloping trend line from April 29, around $27.45, becomes necessary for the silver bears to keep reins. Otherwise, the $28.00 and monthly resistance line near $28.30 will regain the market’s attention.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65%
|Today daily open
|27.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.84
|Daily SMA50
|26.91
|Daily SMA100
|26.59
|Daily SMA200
|25.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.02
|Previous Daily Low
|27.47
|Previous Weekly High
|28.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.47
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback fades below previous support, 200-SMA
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, receding taking rounds to 1.2120-25, amid a sluggish Asian session trading on Wednesday. Sellers to keep reins as unless prices cross three-week-old resistance line. Easing bullish bias of MACD adds to the downside signals.
GBP/USD: Bears in control, cling to multi-day support near 1.4080
The GBP/USD pair started the session on Wednesday on a lower note. The pair recovered from the low of 1.4034 on Tuesday to close near the 1.4080 mark, where it waivers now. Momentum oscillator hints at downside momentum.
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback fades below previous support, 200-SMA
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, receding taking rounds to 1.2120-25, amid a sluggish Asian session trading on Wednesday. Sellers to keep reins as unless prices cross three-week-old resistance line. Easing bullish bias of MACD adds to the downside signals.
These three cryptocurrencies look primed to test the May lows
XLM impulsiveness on bounces has been null since the beginning of June. LTC locked in a symmetrical triangle below the union of the 200-day SMA with the anchored VWAP. CHZ faces a quadfecta of resistance that may require a revolution to defeat.
Stocks ease ahead of Fed, pricing pressures grow, retail sales drop, mixed dollar
US stocks are slightly softer heading into the FOMC as the stimulus boost wanes, inflation fears grow, and the economic recovery shows signs of softening. A wrath of US economic data delivered a somewhat mixed picture for Fed policy.