Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD jumps to multi-day tops, challenges $27.50-60 hurdle

- Silver edged higher on Monday and built on last week’s bounce from the $25.90 support zone.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A sustained break below 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart will negate the positive outlook.
Silver gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Monday and built on the last week's rebound from sub-$26.00 levels, or support marked by 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. The commodity climbed back above the $27.00 mark and was last seen trading just below the $27.50-60 supply zone.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started moving into the positive territory on the 4-hourly chart. The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakthrough the mentioned barrier, though stronger USD might cap gains.
That said, a sustained move beyond will set the stage for additional gains and lift the XAG/USD back towards the $28.00 mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the momentum. The commodity might then aim to surpass the $28.20-30 intermediate resistance and reclaim the $29.00 mark.
On the flip side, the daily swing lows, around the $26.85 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by support near the $26.35 level ahead of the 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, currently around the $26.10 zone. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the XAG/USD vulnerable.
The commodity might then accelerate the fall further below last week's swing lows, around the $25.90 region, towards testing the next relevant support near the key $25.00 psychological mark.
XAG/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.37
|Today Daily Change
|0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|1.94
|Today daily open
|26.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.91
|Daily SMA50
|25.57
|Daily SMA100
|24.82
|Daily SMA200
|23.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.05
|Previous Daily Low
|26.2
|Previous Weekly High
|30.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.9
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin hits record highs as Tesla's $1.5 billion investment
Tesla has stated that it expects to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment in the near future.Tesla has invested an aggregate of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, according to its annual report. BTC/USD has hit a new all-time high above $43,000.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 amid US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.2050, marginally as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. The Europan Sentix Investor Confidence missed with -0.2 points.
XAU/USD extends daily rally, near-term resistance aligns at $1,835
The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a small bullish gap but stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours. However, the pair regained its traction ahead of the American session and touched a daily high of $1,830.80. As of writing, XAU/USD was up 0.9% on the day at $1,830.40.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.